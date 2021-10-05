Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market 2021: How these factors will help to escalate market worth $67.82 Bn by 2025
High incidences of a security breach, coupled with a lack of skilled labor, are the major factors restraining the growth of the Big Data healthcare market.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in demand for Big Data solutions for population health management and the rise in the need for business intelligence to optimize health administration and strategy are expected to drive market growth.
Increase in adoption of big data in the healthcare industry, rise in demand for an analytics solution to aid population health management, and shift in preference from a pay-for-service model to a value-based care model propel the growth of the big data analytics in healthcare market. However, issues related to data security and dearth of skilled workforce are expected to impede the growth to certain extent. On the other hand, growing inclination toward cloud-based analytics solutions and emerging trend in healthcare such as telehealth and innovations in genomics are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market.
The global big data in healthcare market was valued at $16.87 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $67.82 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.
The global big data analytics in healthcare market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, analytics type, application, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance through 2025. However, the services segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.
Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America dominated the market in 2017, holding more than half of the total market share. On the other hand, the region across Europe is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.
Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 260 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2308
Based on deployment, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for 59.3% of total share and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the cloud-based deployment model is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.
Profiling Key Players: Cerner Corporation, Dell EMC, Allscripts, Epic System Corporation, Microsoft, Optum, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and GE Healthcare.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2308
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Similar Reports -
1. Virtual Healthcare Delivery Market
2. Big Data market for Smart Buildings
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn