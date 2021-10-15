Bandicam Screen Recorder Allows Users To Record Zoom Meetings Without Administrator Privileges

How to Record Zoom Meetings Without Administrator Privileges

Zun, the manager of Bandicam company, stated, “Bandicam has steadily strengthened its screen recording feature. Our new version no longer requires administrator privileges. We hope more people can enjoy the high-performance screen recording feature of Bandicam."

The software has been gaining a lot of momentum as a lot of people have been using it to record their screens. Initially, this software was mainly used for the sake of recording game screens but over the years, the use has diversified significantly. Nowadays, several users implement this software to record their screens for their Zoom meetings or to stream videos and more.

This software is known for offering the best quality and precision, and it has managed to hit the right chords with its customers. With a modification in the software's privileges option, it is now much easier for users to work on the software. One will no longer need separate admin privileges to use Bandicam.

Those who are in need of the right kind of service to record their screens with high precision will make the best use of the Bandicam software. Bandicam packs in the right kind of features that have already hooked many users.

About Bandicam

Bandicam is one of the top screen recording software that has diversified immensely. This software can be used for recording screens for a variety of purposes including Zoom meetings, streaming videos, and more.