Consumers Preference For Natural Products Shapes The Hair Preparations Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a growing preference from consumers for natural ingredient products in the hair preparations market. According to the survey conducted by Kari Gran, 75% of millennial women prefer buying natural products. Hair care product manufacturing companies are focusing on development of natural ingredient products due to rising concerns of allergic reactions, hair and scalp problems by using synthetic ingredients.

The rising level of air pollution is expected to drive the hair preparations market. In October 2019, a study from the Future Science Research Centre and EADV Congress revealed that exposure to common air pollutants known as particulate matter (PM) is one of the leading causes for hair loss in humans. According to the report published by World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that 90% of the world's population lives in polluted areas. This is expected to increase the demand for hair care products in the forecast period.

The global hair preparations market size is expected to grow from $92.80 billion in 2020 to $106.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. TBRC’s global hair preparations market report alludes that the growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $136.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major players covered in the global hair preparations industry are Unilever plc, Estée Lauder Companies Inc, Coty Inc, Procter & Gamble, BASF SE, SHISEIDO GROUP, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ORIFLAME COSMETICS AG, L’Oréal SA, Revlon Inc., Kao Corporation, AMWAY CORPORATION, Beiersdorf AG, Marico Limited, Aveda Corporation, Combe Incorporated, Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology, OLVEA, Henkel Ag & Co, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., NaturaCosmeticos SA, Neutrogena Corporation, Amka Products (Pty) Ltd, BBLUNT, Forest Essentials, VLCC Healthcare Limited.

TBRC’s global hair care market segmentation is done by type into hair spray, conditioner, shampoo, hair oil, other types, by distribution channel into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty store, online stores, convenience stores, other distribution channels, by gender into male, female, by base type into organic, chemical.

Hair Preparations Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Hair Spray, Conditioner, Shampoo, Hair Oil, Other Types), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Store, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, Other Distribution Channels),By Gender (Male, Female), By Base Type (Organic, Chemical), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hair preparations market overview, forecast hair preparations market size and growth for the whole market, hair preparations market segments, and geographies, hair preparations market trends, hair preparations market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

