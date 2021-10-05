Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,773 in the last 365 days.

Revax Biotech announce Inhaled Ultra-Low Dose Vaccine Technology

A response to the G7/WHO Challenge enabling vaccines to be available to meet existing or emerging respiratory pandemic threats in 100 days or less.

LONDON, UK, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revax Biotech announce their response to the G7/WHO Challenge enabling vaccines to be available to meet existing or emerging respiratory pandemic threats in 100 days or less.

Revax Biotech is a UK based innovative vaccine company with game-changing, patented technology that uses inhalation to deliver 1/100,000th of the dose used for injection of Covid-19 vaccines. The ultra-low dose reduces manufacturing time and the inherent stability of the vaccine formulation means that cold chains are not required. Inhalational vaccine delivery to the human respiratory tract and lungs eliminates needles and the requirement for specialist trained healthcare staff to administer injections.

The pre-clinical studies are complete, the data available. Revax is seeking investment to finish the further development, take the vaccine through the required clinical trials to speed commercialisation and deliver the following advantages to the world:

Faster
• Reduces decision-making time and speeds manufacture
• Needle free – enabling the 10-20% of needle-phobic to be vaccinated
• Easier transportation and logistics – no health-care professional required
• No cold chain requirement – key for delivery in LMI countries

Enhanced efficacy
• Cross strain protection is assured
• T-cell immunity is better

Safer
• By using the ideal site for initiating an immune response
• Confirmation that the delivery method is effective has been demonstrated with influenza and TB in animal models
• Far more likely to eliminate unwanted side effects

Together
• By combining the best in aerosol delivery, academic excellence, industrial support, and clinical research organisation expertise, we promise a revolution in vaccines. This will enable rapid development of safer vaccines at dose levels which will be economic, enable global distribution and provide inclusion of LMI and developing countries.

For details see www.revaxbiotech.com
Investor questions: mail johnwillcocks@revaxbiotech.com
Scientific questions: mail nigelsilman@revaxbiotech.com

John Willcocks
Revax Biotech Ltd
johnwillcocks@revaxbiotech.com

You just read:

Revax Biotech announce Inhaled Ultra-Low Dose Vaccine Technology

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.