Global Hand Dryers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Hand Dryers Market 2021-2030

Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the hand dryer market size is expected grow from $0.75 billion in 2020 to $0.88 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%. The rapidly growing hospitality industry, such as the rise in hotels and restaurants, boosted the growth of the hand dryers market, driven by the need to meet cleanliness requirements in the food services and hospitality sector.

Request For A Sample For The Global Hand Dryers Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3184&type=smp

The hand dryers market consists of sales of hand dryers and related services. Hand dryers are cost-effective, energy-efficient and eco-friendly devices that are extensively adopted in restaurants, hotels, offices, and malls as a replacement to towel. Hand dryers are electronic machines used for drying hands in public bathrooms that works either by pressing a button or automatically using a sensor. These are highly responsive and are equipped with fast reacting sensors with maximum energy efficiency for instant reaction.

Trends In The Global Hand Dryers Market

Companies are launching new products in order to increase their revenue and also for gaining a competitive edge over their competitors. For instance, in November 2019, Dyson Ltd, a UK-based company specialized in manufacturing hand dryers, launched their new product Dyson Airblade 9kJ hand dryer in India. This product needs no touch to start its operation and comes with an added feature of HEPA filters that can purify 99.95% of particles from bathroom air. The product costs $1,349 (INR 97,000) in the US and $1248 (INR 95000) in India.

Global Hand Dryers Market Segments:

The global hand dryers market is further segmented based on product, operation, end-user and geography.

By Product: Jet Air, Hot Air

By Operation: Manual On-Automatic Off, Fully Automatic

By End-User: Airports, Hotel & Restaurants, Hospitals, Offices, Shopping Malls, Others

By Geography: The global hand dryer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Hand Dryers Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hand-dryers-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hand dryers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global hand dryers market, hand dryers market share, hand dryers market players, hand dryers market segments and geographies, hand dryers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The hand dryers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Hand Dryers Market Organizations Covered: American Dryer, LLC., Dyson Ltd., Electrostar, Excel Dryer Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SPL Ltd., Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Saniflow Corporation, Taishan Jieda Electrical Co. Ltd., World Dryer Corporation, HOKWANG INDUSTRIES, Palmer Fixture Company, Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd, Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd., Bio JetDrier, Bradley Corporation, TOTO LTD., JVD SAS, Jaquar & Company Pvt Ltd, SAVORTEX, Askon Engineers, Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd., Penson & Co., European Tissue, Warner Howard, The Hygiene Company, Veltia UK, Modun, ALOYCO, Siemens.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Hand Dryers Global Market Report 2021:

Hospitality Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Non-Residential Accommodation Services, Food And Beverage Services), By Ownership (Chained, Standalone), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospitality-global-market-report

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Hotel And Motel, Casino Hotels, Bed And Breakfast Accommodation, All Other Traveler Accommodation), By Mode Of Booking (Online Bookings, Direct Bookings), By Application (Tourist Accommodation (Leisure), Official Business (Professional)), By Price Point (Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury), By Ownership (Chained, Standalone), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hotel-and-other-travel-accommodation-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Restaurants And Mobile Food Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Full-Service Restaurants, Limited-Service Restaurants, Cafeterias, Grill Buffets, And Buffets, Mobile Food Services), By Ownership (Chain Market, Standalone Market), By Pricing (High-End, Economy), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/restaurants-and-mobile-food-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/