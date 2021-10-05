Preference For A Greener Environment Is Positively Impacting The Electric Locomotives Market

Electric Locomotives Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Electric Locomotives Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing preference for non-polluting and energy-efficient transport is contributing to the growth of the electric locomotives market. According to the UK Department of Transport, highly efficient electric motors in electric locomotives regularly have an efficiency of around 90% due to advancements such as regenerative braking which can recover energy from braking, and they emit 20%-35% less carbon per passenger mile than those enabled by diesel, which helps in reduction in carbon emissions. Concerns regarding a greener environment resulted in increasing demand for non-polluting and energy-efficient transport systems, thereby driving the electric locomotives market.

The global electric locomotives market size is expected grow from $6.08 billion in 2020 to $6.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global electric locomotives market share is expected to reach $8.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Read More On The Global Electric Locomotives Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-locomotives-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Major players covered in the global electric locomotives industry are CRRC Corporation Limited, Bombardier Inc., Alstom SA, Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., General Electric Company, Transmashholding AG, Stadler Rail AG, Hitachi Ltd., AEG Power Solutions, Strukton, Bombardier Inc., Wabtec Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Metso Corporation, Brookville Equipment Corporation, Materfer, KONCAR - Electronics and Informatics Inc., A. Stucki Company, UGL Rail, Tata Motors, CAF, MITSUI & Co., Ltd (MITSUI), KODA AUTO.

TBRC’s electric locomotives global market report 2021 is segmented by energy transfer into overhead lines, third rail, on-board energy storage, by technology into IGBT module, GTO thyristor, sic module, by traction units into ac traction units, dc traction units, multi system units, by application into passenger transport, freight transport.

Electric Locomotives Global Market Report 2021 - By Energy Transfer (Overhead Lines, Third Rail, On-board Energy Storage), By Technology (IGBT Module, GTO Thyristor, SiC Module), By Traction Units (AC Traction Units, DC Traction Units, Multi System Units), By Application (Passenger Transport, Freight Transport), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric locomotives market overview, forecast electric locomotives market size and growth for the whole market, electric locomotives market segments, and geographies, electric locomotives market trends, electric locomotives market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Electric Locomotives Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3197&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Commercial Vehicle Market - By Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Trucks Buses, Coaches), By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Others), By Propulsion Type (IC Engine, Electric Vehicle), By Application (Mining & Construction, Logistics, Passenger Transportation, Others) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-vehicle-global-market

Motor Vehicle Electrical And Electronic Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Lighting Equipment, Automatic Voltage And Voltage-Current Regulators, Insulated Ignition Wiring Sets, Generators For Internal Combustion Engines, Spark Plugs For Internal Combustion, Others), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motor-vehicle-electrical-and-electronic-equipment-global-market-report

Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Trucks, Buses And Coaches), By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel), By Application (Mining & Construction, Logistics, Passenger Transportation), By Propulsion Type (IC Engine, Electric Vehicle), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-vehicle-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/