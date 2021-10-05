Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of P Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, October 4, 2021, in the Unit block of P Street, Southwest

At approximately 1:34 pm, the suspect vehicle approached the victim at the listed location. Suspects, from inside the vehicle, discharged firearms at the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle, is described as a dark colored 2006-2010 Hyundai Sonata bearing unknown temporary tags on only the rear of the vehicle. The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.