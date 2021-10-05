Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of 1st Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in the 1300 block of 1st Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 12:53 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

 

On Monday, October 4, 2021, 18 year-old Quantae Robinson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

