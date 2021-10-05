Luxury Wines and Spirits Market Future Scope, Current and Future Trends by Leading Players

Luxury Wines and Spirits Market

Rise in demand for premium quality luxury goods, surge in disposable income, and rapid urbanization drive the global luxury wines and spirits market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Wines and Spirits Market by Type (Wines/Champagnes and Spirits) and Distribution Channel (Wholesale, Retail, E-Commerce, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."According to the report, the global luxury wines and spiritsmarket garnered $970 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1,411 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Increase in demand for premium quality luxury goods, rise in disposable income, and rapid urbanization drive the growth of the global luxury wines and spirits market. However, stringent government policies and selective distribution of products hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growth in popularity of cocktail drinks and increase in demand for selected standardized premium productsare anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1813 Covid-19 Scenario-The operational disruption in alcoholic beverages industry, and supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 outbreak, has impacted theluxury wines and spiritsmarket.In addition, according to the instructions issued by world health organization (WHO), alcohol consumption has been restricted,considering the risk of adverse health outcomes. This affected the sale of luxury wines and spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.The spritssegment to maintain its lead status-Based on type, the spritssegment accounted for more thanthree-fifthsof the global luxury wines and spirits market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due toincrease in popularity of cocktail drinks.However, the wines/champagne segmentis estimated toportray the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. Change in lifestyle and inclination toward fine quality of products drives the growth of the segment.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1813 The retailsegment to maintain its leadership position-Based on distribution channel, the retailsegment contributed to the highest market share with more than two-fifth of the global luxury wines and spirits market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption of retail shops in both mature and emerging markets.However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 5.10% from 2020 to 2027.North America to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period-Based on region, North America is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to rise in disposable income and increase in the consumption of alcoholic beverages in this region.However, the region across Europeaccounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for more thantwo-fifthsof the global luxury wines and spirits market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period.Changing lifestyle and presence of leading key players such as Campari, Bacardi, Pernod Richard, and Diageo in this region is responsible to drive the growth of the market.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Luxury Wines And Spirits Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1813?reqfor=covid Leading market playersDiageoPernod Ricard BacardiBrown-FormanThai Beverage Public Company LimitedDavide Campari-Milano S.p.AHitejinroCo.LtdSuntory Holdings LimitedEdringtonLVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton.Similar Reports:Upcoming Reports:Craft Spirits Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/craft-spirits-market-A07093 Cognac Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cognac-market-A11142 Black Beer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/black-beer-market-A08748 Brandy Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/brandy-market-A06564 About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 