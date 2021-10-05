Autoclave Aerated Concrete Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.2% to Reach $26.9 Billion by 2027
Autoclave Aerated Concrete Market Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2021-2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoclaved aerated concrete is also known as autoclaved light-weight concrete, aircrete, foam concrete, autoclaved cellular concrete, or porous concrete and is a light-weight alternative for the construction of walls and other non-load bearing members. AAC is generally available as panels, blocks, and others, which can be used for wall cladding, flooring, roofing, partition walls, and others. This type of concrete mainly constitutes of around 80% air induced by the expansion agent to reduce the density and overall weight of the product.
The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market size is expected to reach $26.9 billion in 2027 from $17.1 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 52.7% share of the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market.
Autoclave Aerated Concrete Market Competitive Analysis:
Leading market players in global Autoclave Aerated Concrete Market include:
Aercon AAC, AKG Gazbeton, Bauroc AS, Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT), HIL Limited, CSR Ltd., Forterra plc, H+H International A/S, JK Laxmi Cement Ltd., and Xella International GmbH.
These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.
Autoclave Aerated Concrete Market Segmentation:
The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global Autoclave Aerated Concrete Market. The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions. The report also involves the tables based on wide-ranging analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and revenue share of each for the historic period and the forecast period.
By Type:
Blocks
Others
By Applications:
Walls
Floors & Roofs
Others
Autoclave Aerated Concrete Market Regional Analysis:
The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report includes competitive landscape in the regions. These insights assist to develop strategies and construct new opportunities to accomplish excellent results.
