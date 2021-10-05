Construction 4.0 Market Trends Witness Growth at a CAGR of 18.2%, to Reach $29.1 Billion by 2027
Construction 4.0 Market Growth, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need for automation and employee safety in the construction industry and availability of affordable, energy-efficient technology, such as industrial robots and artificial intelligence, in the construction industry drive the growth of the construction 4.0 market. Increasing adoption of technologies in construction industries, owing to reducing human errors, improving productivity, avoid repetitive work, propels the growth of the market.
Global construction 4.0 market was valued at $9.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $29.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Construction 4.0 Market Competitive Analysis:
Leading market players in global Construction 4.0 Market include:
Advanced Opto-Mechanical Systems and Technologies Inc, ABB Ltd, Autodesk Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, CalAmp Corporation, Hexagon AB, Hilti Corporation, Topcon Corporation, Trimble, Inc., and Oracle Corporation.
These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.
Construction 4.0 Market Segmentation:
The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global Construction 4.0 Market. The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions. The report also involves the tables based on wide-ranging analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and revenue share of each for the historic period and the forecast period.
By Technology:
IoT
Artificial Intelligence
Industrial Robots
Others
By Applications:
Asset Monitoring
Predictive Maintenance
Fleet Management
Wearables
Others
Construction 4.0 Market Regional Analysis:
The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report includes competitive landscape in the regions. These insights assist to develop strategies and construct new opportunities to accomplish excellent results.
