“Out of Business: Moran” A Semi- Autobiography by South Florida’s David Citron

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 5, 2021 -- "Out of Business: Moran" is a semi-autobiographical memoir with different meanings, of a young Jewish man named Caleb Hanau searching for self-actualization (optimization) through education, who mentors other characters to get a better understanding of the personalities in the finance and music world. He starts with the basics of left brain, right brain thinking, with the risk factors and developed a business plan that was before Kozmo, Urban Fetch and then Amazon at NYU called 1-800-Goodies, which focused on artist development and music and art distribution moving from poetry to prose.

Citron says, "In Wall Street and it's ever changing spectrum of high finance and wealth management, Caleb finds passion in music and his search for Sloan, the love of his life. This book takes an out-of-the-box approach and is written as a business plan. In 27 Chapters including an introduction with Risk Factors, we see the rise and fall of the central protagonist. Some of it is poetic and some of it is in prose form, all arriving at years of searching for meaning in experience, music, and relationships." With 10Q and 10K.

It starts with “Dopamine” and continues with an Individual Investor rises with “1 800 Goodies,” a business plan from the 90's store. The Final Chapter is called “Clearance.” Through mentors, coaches and his own father Irv, Caleb still faces trials and tribulations with the lessons he learns and works to improve in life and in meaning. Caleb is left with “Reflections.”

Caleb is an anagram for cable and the very photographer of the book's cover photo is Rodney Ray. And the title of the book is "Moran" or an anagram for Roman.

Caleb goes from place to place in search of more meaning to life, to business, to music and to love. Will the Jewish raised young man ever reach self-actualization as he pushes himself forward and many times away from obstacles?

From mentors to his education back again to Irv his Dad, Caleb finds music and certain songs that move him forward are what deserve true valuation. His existentialism from society is his guiding element. His education echoes with him in almost every interaction in this book.

Are agents really investment bankers? Is big business deriving and making the most out of music and healthcare? From the WGA to the Modernization Act of 1999, I hope this work of 392 pages might make a difference.

“Out of Business: Moran.” is available on amazon.com.

About David Citron

Author David Citron is a journeyman with a myriad of experiences that have helped shape his life and work including stints in the media, high finance and healthcare. Citron was born in South Florida and graduated very early at 20 years old from NYU Stern School of Business with a double major in Finance and Marketing and a B.S., with a concentration in Entertainment. He has worked in the insurance industry with his family and is credited with founding

Creative Capital Works, a venture catalyst and internet businesses.

David currently works in healthcare as an agent and is involved in several new online media businesses. “Out of Business: Moran” is his first novel.

