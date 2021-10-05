Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Market to Observe Strong Development to Reach $149.2 Billion by 2027
Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Market by Source, Service, and Material: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in urbanization is expected to result in growth in waste generation. In addition, recycling and reusing help reduce the project cost. Moreover, environmental problems such as soil, water, and air pollution has raised, owing to unplanned C&D waste dumping over the past few years. Environmental awareness has significantly fueled the demand for construction & demolition waste recycling in developed countries and is incorporating rapidly in developing countries.
The global construction & demolition waste recycling market size accounted for $126.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $149.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Europe dominated the global construction & demolition waste recycling market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 36.8% share of the global construction & demolition waste recycling industry, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.
Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Market Competitive Analysis:
Leading market players in global Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Market include:
Clean Harbors, Inc., Daiseki Co., Ltd., FCC Environment, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Renewi plc, Republic Services, Inc., Veolia Environment, Waste Connection, and Waste Management Inc.
These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.
Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Market Segmentation:
The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Market. The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions. The report also involves the tables based on wide-ranging analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and revenue share of each for the historic period and the forecast period.
By Source:
Construction
Renovation
Demolition
By Service:
Collection
Disposal
Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Market Regional Analysis:
The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report includes competitive landscape in the regions. These insights assist to develop strategies and construct new opportunities to accomplish excellent results.
