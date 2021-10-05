Virtual Fitness Market 2021: Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market by 2027

Surge in demand for AR & VR based fitness regime, and shut down of gyms and studios due to ongoing COVID-19 situation drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in trend toward having healthy lifestyle, lack of time among people to attend training sessions at fitness institutes, surge in demand for AR & VR based fitness regime, and shut down of gyms and studios due to ongoing COVID-19 situation drive the growth of the global virtual fitness market The global virtual fitness market was estimated at $6.04 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $59.23 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 33.1% from 2020 to 2027.Based on session type, the group segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the global online/virtual fitness market share in 2019 and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. This is because majority of users tend to prefer virtual group fitness classes as it helps to build fitness and confidence levels during the live sessions. The solo segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 35.7% throughout the forecast period. The outbreak of coronavirus has led to increased expenditure on individual workout session due to the shutdown of gyms, studios etc. as focus on personal & mental health has escalated in this time.Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2019, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global online/virtual fitness market. Rising focus on precision medicine and personalized care is increasing across the adult age group in North America which, in turn, is propelling the growth of the market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 36.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is because proliferation of mobile devices and pro-fitness government policies are giving way to rise of adoption of virtual/online fitness solutions among people in the province.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 315 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3227 Based on revenue model, the subscription segment contributed to nearly half of the global online fitness market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to rule the roost till 2027, due to its cost effectiveness as compared to signing up with a coach in-person. Simultaneously, the hybrid segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 35.9% during the study period, due to its ability to reach a range of customers including those willing to access features of the paid virtual fitness programs on a free trails basis as well as those willing to pay on a pay-per-view basis or to purchase a subscription plan for removing ads.Key Market Players:- ClassPass Inc., Fitbit, Inc., FitnessOnDemand, Les Mills International Ltd., Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, Peerfit, Inc., Reh-Fit Centre, Sworkit, Viva Leisure, Wellbeats, Inc., Peloton, and Zwift.Covid-19 scenario-• As, fitness clubs & gyms have been shut down and people are staying indoors, there has been a significant surge in the drift toward installing online fitness apps among people.• This inclination is likely to continue even in the post pandemic scenario, as these apps tend to offer a lot of advantages in terms of helping individuals set particular fitness goals and achieve the same within a certain timeframe.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3227 Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Similar Reports:1. Video Streaming Market 2. Virtual Training and Simulation Market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

What will the total value of the Online/Virtual Fitness Market by 2027?