Solar Shading Systems Market Growth Demands Expected to Reach $21.34 Billion by 2027
Solar Shading Systems Market Current Outlook Developing Rapidly with Top Players by 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global solar shading systems market size was $17,550.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $21,348.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. Based on product type, the blinds segment held over 40.0% of the global solar shading systems market share in 2019 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
Individuals have become more focused toward lowering energy consumption. Hence, they have started to install motorized or fixed solar shading systems to keep their houses cool in summer. These solar shading systems serve as a profitable solution to avert harmful UV rays from damaging artwork, furniture, and floor in the residential and commercial spaces. A rise in demand for solar shading system installation in the residential and commercial sectors to intensify the use of available outdoor spaces is catering to the growth of the global solar shading system market. However, the high installation cost and initial purchase of retractable are projected to hamper the growth of the solar shading system industry.
Solar Shading Systems Market Competitive Analysis:
Leading market players in global Solar Shading Systems Market include:
Duco Ventilation & Sun Control, Glasscon GmbH, Hunter Douglas, Insolroll, Kawneer, Lutron, Skyco Shading Systems, Inc., Springs Window Fashions, Unicel Architectural, and WAREMA Nederland B.V.
These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.
Solar Shading Systems Market Segmentation:
The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global Solar Shading Systems Market. The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions. The report also involves the tables based on wide-ranging analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and revenue share of each for the historic period and the forecast period.
By Type:
Blinds
Shades
Louvers
Textiles
By Material:
Metal
Glass
Wood
Others
Solar Shading Systems Market Regional Analysis:
The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report includes competitive landscape in the regions. These insights assist to develop strategies and construct new opportunities to accomplish excellent results.
