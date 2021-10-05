Plastic Extrusion Machines Market Worth $7,930.4 Million by 2027- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
Rise in awareness about energy saving globally propels the plastic extrusion machine market growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plastic extrusion machines market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to low labor cost and bulk production advantage, and high demand for extruded plastic products in various industries such as consumer goods, food and beverages, and others, drives the growth of plastic extrusion machines market.
The global plastic extrusion machines market size was valued at $6.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.
Using plastic extrusion machine, highly precise mass production of extruded plastic components is possible. Plastic extrusion machine serves as an energy efficient and ideal solution for producing large volume of continuous profile plastic products. The global plastic extrusion machine market growth is driven by surge in demand for extruded plastic products globally. In addition, the market for plastic extrusion machine is chiefly propelled by the rising demand for extruded parts from various end-use industries such as the automotive, packaging, construction, and others.
The various features of plastic extrusion machine such as robustness, easy to operate, higher manufacturing rates & rapid production, and high quality, fuel the growth of the global plastic extrusion machine market. In addition, there has been an exponential rise in the packaging industry in economies such as China and India, which further drive the demand for high-performance extruded plastic packaging films, thereby driving the growth of the plastic extrusion machinery industry.
Key Market Players
Bausano & Figli SpA, Costruzioni Meccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA, Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd., KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik, The Japan Steel Works, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., UNION Officine Meccaniche SpA, and Windsor Machines Limited.
Key Market Segmentation
By Machine Type
Single-screw
Twin-screw
By Process type
Blown film extrusion
Sheet/film extrusion
Tubing extrusion
Others
By Solution
New sales
Aftermarket
By Application
Building & construction
Medical
Transportation
Consumer Goods
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
