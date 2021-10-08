Rockbird Media Unveils Digital Transformation Strategy for Latin American Countries
Rockbird Media to host a virtual meeting on Digital Transformation in Latin America to connect leaders, showcase innovations and bring solutions in the region
This is a great opportunity to learn a lot of insights from the digital transformation leaders in Latin America and it's something you don't want to miss.”BOGOTA, COLOMBIA , October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within only months after COVID-19’s arrival, it disrupted the global business and economic landscape. Perhaps no other crisis in modern history has had as great an impact on daily human existence. But a crisis can also be a catalyst for innovation. Organizations are forced to assess the scale of digital adoption and affinity among enterprises today and help them realign their business strategy and resources to ensure long-term business continuity and resiliency.
Digital Transformation Asia series was established in 2017 and has run across APAC countries bringing together an international community working in the many facets of enterprise digital transformation.
This time around, the 9th Digital Transformation comes to Latin America to bring you the possibility to discover which technology will enable you to uncover immense opportunities for companies in Latin America to develop resilient business models. Combining business and technology experts in one program, will examine how to enact long-term, cloud-based digital infrastructures that drive the future of work, connected digital experiences, and digital innovation strategies.
The virtual event, organized by Rockbird Media, consists of high-level content and thought leadership discussions exploring the Digital Transformation ecosystem. There will be a roundtable discussion on the topic, which will feature renowned thought leaders sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and digital initiatives in their organizations in the forms of solo presentations, expert panel discussions, and in-depth fireside chats.
Marian Gomez, Division Manager LATAM at Rockbird Media said " This is a great opportunity to learn a lot of insights from the digital transformation leaders in Latin America and it's something you don't want to miss".
Whether you have been to a digital transformation event before or this is your first time, get ready for a totally different event experience. Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with trailblazing speakers prepared to take the stage with real answers. Gustavo Adolfo Diaz T, Director of Strategic Projects and Continuous Improvement at Claro Colombia, Jhonny Pérez, Head of Digital at Paradise DBB, Freek Van Laar, Tway Partner - Senior Consultant at Asociación Gremial Chilena de Transformación Digital, Benjamin Ignacio Carrasco, Director of the Call for Transforma tu Pyme at Red Chilena de Transformacion Digital, HubRadio Latam and Shock Empresarial and Book Author of #NOvoyaquebrar and lastly, Pablo Javier Figueroa, Head de Proyectos Online y Transformación Digital at CAMSA, to name a few.
Supported by our media partners América Retail and IT Ahora, get ready to ask your questions and challenge the status quo this 23rd and 24th of November during the 9th Digital Transformation LATAM . An event designed to inspire industry leaders with innovative ideas that challenge the norm and will give your business the tools, skills, and platform to thrive in this new reality.
Registration, sponsorship, and speakership opportunities about 9th Digital Transformation: LATAM Edition is posted on its website: https://dxleaders.rockbirdmedia.com/
About Rockbird Media:
Rockbird Media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.
Whether it's through digital media and content, must-have intelligence and analytics, in-person and virtual events, engaging online communities and marketplaces, data-driven marketing, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest developments in their area, know more about their customers, peers and competition, making connections and taking decisions that allow them to connect, engage and evolve.
For more information, visit www.rockbirdmedia.com.
