Smart Manufacturing Market: Yokogawa Electric Corporation Introduces OpreX™ Environmental Monitoring System for Medical Device Industry: Fortune Business Insights™

A List of Prominent Smart Manufacturing Software Solutions Providers: ABB Ltd. (Zürich, Switzerland), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany), General Electric (Massachusetts, U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Robert Bosch GmBH (Gerlingen, Germany), Rockwell Automation Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.), Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France), Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.), Fanuc Corporation (Yamanashi, Japan), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Stockholm, Sweden)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart manufacturing market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of industrial IoT and industry 4.0. These are capable of lowering expenses and enhancing production by swiftly connecting customers with systems, warehouses, and providers for product distribution. For instance, GSMA Intelligence mentioned in a survey that by 2025, industrial IoT connections are estimated to reach up to 13.8 billion units across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Smart Manufacturing Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 225.73 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 249.46 billion in 2021 to USD 576.21 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.7% in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Rising Need to Reconstruct Business Models will Favor Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has created vital gaps between supply chain and manufacturing units worldwide. Several companies are striving to reconstruct their business continuity models to overcome such a crisis. At the same time, they are also discovering automation opportunities and investing huge sums in novel supply chain models. As per Invest India.gov, for instance, the Government of India invested USD 265 million in May 2020 as part of an ‘Economic Package.’ Such initiatives by regulatory bodies would propel the demand for smart manufacturing amid the pandemic. Our expertise and experience can provide enormous benefits to help regain your business during this critical time.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Smart Manufacturing Market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-manufacturing-market-103594

A List of Prominent Smart Manufacturing Software Solutions Providers:

ABB Ltd. (Zürich, Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

General Electric (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Robert Bosch GmBH (Gerlingen, Germany)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

Emerson Electric Co. (Missouri, U.S.)

Fanuc Corporation (Yamanashi, Japan)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Stockholm, Sweden)

Smart Manufacturing Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 12.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 576.21 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 225.73 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component; Deployment; Enterprise Size; Industry and Geography Growth Drivers Investments in Intelligent Manufacturing Industry to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific Urgent Need to Develop Robust Positions to Drive Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges High Initial Investment in Smart Manufacturing Solutions to Impede Market Growth





Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-manufacturing-market-103594

Drivers & Restraints :

Urgent Need to Develop Robust Positions to Drive Growth

The increasing demand for IoT and industry 4.0-enabled technologies is set to accelerate the smart manufacturing market growth in the upcoming years. The surging effectiveness of production processes is also another growth driver. Various emerging economies have started establishing a robust position in terms of smart type of manufacturing. However, the requirement of high capital investments may act as a hindrance for the Smart Manufacturing Market.

Segments-

Report Coverage-

The report involves four notable activities in projecting the current size of this market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent market. Our next step included primary research to analyze these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down methods to calculate the market size.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-manufacturing-market-103594

Regional Insights :

Investments in Intelligent Manufacturing Industry to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, Asia Pacific held USD 79.09 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing investments by companies in the intelligent manufacturing industry. At the same time, in India, Japan, and Australia, several small and medium enterprises are gradually trying to spend more on smart manufacturing solutions. North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow steadily because of the rising adoption of 3D printing. This is due to the low cost of equipment and availability of substitute printing materials in the region.

Industrial 3D Printing Sub-Segment Generated 10.2% Share in 2020

Based on the component, the Smart Manufacturing Market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The services segment is further sub-segment into managed services and professional services. The solution segment is classified into industrial 3D printing, programmable logic controller (PLC), product lifecycle management (PLM), manufacturing execution system (MES), robotic process automation (RPA), remote monitoring software, supervisory controller, and data acquisition (SCADA), and others. Out of these, the industrial 3D printing sub-segment earned 10.2% in terms of the smart manufacturing market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the high demand for IoT for advanced automation processes, especially from the manufacturing industry.

Quick Buy - Smart Manufacturing Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103594

Table Of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Smart Manufacturing Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (Value) Solution Industrial 3D Printing Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Remote Monitoring software Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Others (Energy Management Systems, Fleet Management Solutions, etc.) Services Professional Services Managed Services By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-Premise By Enterprise size (Value) Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) Large Enterprise By Industry (Value) Discrete Industry Automotive Transportation Industrial machinery Medical devices Semiconductor and Electronics/High-Tech Others (Aerospace and Defense, etc.) Process Industry Pharmaceuticals Mining and Metals Chemicals Pulp and Paper Others (Cable, etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Email Marketing Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Customers (B2C)), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application (Email Lead Generation, Sales Reporting, Customer Management), By Industry (Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Mobile Security Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Operating System (iOS and MacOS, Android, Windows, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Government, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Linux Operating System Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Distribution (Virtual Machines, Servers and Desktops), By End-use (Commercial/Enterprise and Individual), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Web Conferencing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Hosted Web Conferencing, On-Premises Web Conferencing, Managed Web Conferencing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)), By End-use (Education, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Risk Analytics Market Size, Share and Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Risk Type Application (Financial Risk, Operational Risk, Compliance Risk, Strategic Risks), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd