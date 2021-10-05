Asia Society SoCal Launches Asian Women Empowered (AWE), A Global Network of the World’s Most Influential Asian Women
Journalist Lisa Ling, Culinary Royalty the An Family, and Community Impact Leader Chun-Yen Chen honored as the inaugural “AWE Visionaries” at the Oct 12 LaunchLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Society Southern California announced today the launch of Asian Women Empowered (AWE), a global network recognizing the world’s most influential Asian women. The initiative brings together talented Asian women who seek to inspire and invest in future generations through sustainable mentorship and educating the world on the intersectional challenges and opportunities for Asian women. Centered around three focus points (mentorship, programming, and research), AWE is a full-scale investment into the power and potential of Asian women. Variety will serve as the media partner for the inaugural community-building kick off event that will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Tiato in Santa Monica, CA.
The hybrid celebratory event will start with a virtual reading by National Youth Poet Laureate Alexandra Huỳnh. The in-person presentation of the inaugural AWE honorees will include a celebration of the House of An family and their trailblazing American success story, a tribute to Chun-Yen Chen for a career of service to the AAPI community, and a fireside chat with television personality Lisa Ling as the inaugural AWE Visionary.
There will also be a panel discussion featuring Holly Liu, Co-Founder of Kabam; Sandra Oh Lin, Founder and CEO of KiwiCo; Kat Mañalac, Head of Outreach at Y Combinator; and Pocket Sun, Co-Founder and Managing Director of SoGal Ventures. The discussion will highlight the impact of entrepreneurial empowerment in tech and finance and will be moderated by Asia Society Southern California Co-Chair Katie Soo.
“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest initiative, Asian Women Empowered and to honor these incredibly deserving women. It’s been a hard year for our communities and we are excited to celebrate a few of the voices who have been pillars for courage, leadership and hope,” said Chair of AWE and Asia Society Southern California Board Member Janet Yang.
AWE will continue to host a rich slate of quarterly programming that will highlight established and emerging leaders across a variety of sectors, emphasizing the impact of women of Asian descent. Asia Society Southern California (ASSC) will advance this mission by connecting Asian women at all levels to build an inclusive community that can empower them professionally, intellectually, and socially.
“Asia Society Southern California is proud to launch AWE—a network and safe space for Asian women all over the world to connect and share their stories and to generate conversation around the power and potential of Asian women. Our programming series, mentorship, and research will provide us with a wealth of information and learnings that will serve as the foundation of opportunity and access for generations of Asian women to come,” said Asia Society Southern California Co-Chair Katie Soo.
AWE is a global network of influential Asian women with a mission to connect with one another and invest in future generations while empowering and advancing the global Asian and Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community as a whole.
About Asia Society Southern California
Established in Los Angeles in 1985, Asia Society Southern California (ASSC) is ideally situated at the gateway to the Asia-Pacific region. ASSC has played a pivotal role through creative programs and activities in increasing shared knowledge, enhancing dialogue and furthering cultural exchanges transcending regional boundaries.
As part of the global Asia Society, which was founded more than 60 years ago in New York City, ASSC has launched many creative initiatives and programs addressing current issues of importance across the fields of the arts, culture, policy, business and education.
All of us at Asia Society Southern California thank you for your continuing support of our long-standing mission of cultivating greater synergy and bridging cultures between people in the U.S. and the Asia-Pacific region. We welcome your feedback and your ongoing participation in our many events
