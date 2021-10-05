TIL-based Therapies Market by Target TIL-based Therapies Market by Target - RootsAnalysis TIL-based Therapies Market by Target Indications Roots Analysis logo

The TIL-based therapies market is projected to be worth over USD 4.3 billion, by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by the potential to confer sustained therapeutic effects and thereby, facilitate prolonged periods of remission, TIL-based therapies have received significant financial support, and promising leads are poised to soon achieve blockbuster status

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “TIL-based Therapies Market, 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

To order this 255+ page report, which features 90+ figures and 100+ tables, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/til-therapies-market.html

Key Inclusions

 A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of TIL-based therapies with respect to type of developer (industry / non-industry), phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II and phase II), therapeutic area (hematological cancer, solid tumor and others), popular target indications (melanoma, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, head and neck cancer, sarcoma, colon cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, stomach cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, cervical cancer, breast cancer and others), source of T-cells (autologous and allogeneic), dose frequency (single dose, multiple dose and split dose), target patient segment (children, adults and elderly patients) and type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy). Further, the chapter provides detail on the most active players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates) engaged in this domain.

 An analysis highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain. It features a 2×2 matrix assessing the relative experience of KOLs shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) in this field, and a schematic world map representation, indicating the geographical location of eminent scientists / researchers engaged in the development of TIL-based therapies.

 Detailed profiles of therapies being evaluated in clinical stages (phase I/II or above); each profile features an overview of the therapy, its mechanism of action, current development status, key clinical trial results, dosage regimen and manufacturing information.

 An overview of key therapeutic areas that are being targeted by TIL-based therapies. It also includes an assessment of the opportunity (in terms of revenue generation potential from therapy sales) across oncological disease indications.

 An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D agreements, license agreements (specific to technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, clinical trial collaborations, product supply management agreements, joint ventures and others.

 An analysis of investments that have been made into companies which have proprietary TIL-based products / technologies. The various type of funding instances reported in this domain include seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent public offerings, grants, and debt financing.

 A case study on manufacturing of cell therapy products, highlighting the key challenges associated with the production of such therapies. In addition, it features a detailed list of contract service providers and in-house manufacturers engaged in this market.

 An elaborate discussion on various factors that form the basis for the pricing of cell-based therapies. It features different models / approaches that a pharmaceutical company may adopt, in order to decide the price of a TIL-based therapy.

 A review of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by developers of marketed T-cell therapies, namely KYMRIAH® and YESCARTA®.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, mentioned below:

 Target Indication

 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

 Melanoma

 Others

 Key Players

 Key Geographical Regions

 North America

 Europe

 Asia Pacific

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/til-therapies-market.html

Key Questions Answered

 What are the prevalent R&D trends related to TIL-based therapies?

 Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of TIL-based therapies?

 What challenges are commonly faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

 Who are the key investors in this domain?

 Who are the key opinion leaders / experts engaged in this upcoming field of therapeutics?

 Which types of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

 Which regions are key contract manufacturing hubs for TIL-based therapies?

 Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

 How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



You may also be interested in the following titles:

1. Global T-Cell Therapies Market (5th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

2. CAR-T Cell Therapies Market (3rd Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

3. TCR-based Therapies Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

4. Cell and Gene Therapy CROs Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts (2nd Edition), 2021-2030

5. Gene Therapy Market (4th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

+44 (122) 391 1091

Gaurav.Chaudhary@rootsanalysis.com