Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Protect Older Californians

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed legislation increasing transparency of skilled nursing home finances, providing more access for seniors to receive annual cognitive health assessments, and boosting access to video conferencing for people residing at residential care facilities for the elderly so they can connect with family, friends, and health care providers.

SB 650 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) requires nursing homes to submit annual financial reports, providing more transparency for nursing home finances; SB 48 by Senator Monique Limón (D- Santa Barbara) requires Medi-Cal to cover an annual cognitive health assessment for individuals 65 or older; and AB 665 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) requires adult and senior residential facilities with existing internet service to provide at least one internet access device for video calls.

AB 66 by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath (D-Encinitas) – Coastal resources: research: landslides and erosion: early warning system: County of San Diego.

AB 277 by Assemblymember Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) – Domestic violence: victims: address confidentiality.

AB 323 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) – Long-term health facilities.

AB 356 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Fluoroscopy: temporary permit.

AB 389 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Ambulance services.

AB 396 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – CalFresh: educational programs.

AB 428 by Assemblymember Chad Mayes (I-Rancho Mirage) – Local government: board of supervisors.

AB 450 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Paramedic Disciplinary Review Board.

AB 494 by Assemblymember Chad Mayes (I-Rancho Mirage) – Insurance Holding Company System Regulatory Act.

AB 532 by Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Santa Rosa) – Health care: fair billing policies.

AB 535 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters) – Olive oil: labeling.

AB 537 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Communications: wireless telecommunications and broadband facilities.

AB 570 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Dependent parent health care coverage.

AB 665 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Care facilities: internet access.

AB 789 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Health care services.

AB 849 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Grand Terrace) – Skilled nursing facilities: intermediate care facilities: liability.

AB 890 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Public employee retirement systems: investment management: reports.

AB 1020 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Health care debt and fair billing.

AB 1024 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Hazardous substances: cleanups: milestones and contracting.

AB 1042 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Skilled nursing facilities: unpaid penalties: related parties.

AB 1104 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Air ambulance services.

AB 1273 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Interagency Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship: the Director of Consumer Affairs and the State Public Health Officer: earn and learn training.

AB 1280 by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – California Hospice Licensure Act of 1990.

AB 1298 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) – Pesticides: use of 2nd generation anticoagulant rodenticides.

AB 1344 by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – State Department of Public Health: needle and syringe exchange services.

AB 1409 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Planning and zoning: general plan: safety element.

SB 13 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Local agency services: contracts: Counties of Napa and San Bernardino.

SB 23 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Disorderly conduct: distribution of intimate images: statute of limitations.

SB 48 by Senator Monique Limόn (D-Santa Barbara) – Medi-Cal: annual cognitive health assessment.

SB 292 by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) – Industrial hemp.

SB 306 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Sexually transmitted disease: testing.

SB 336 by Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) – Public health: COVID-19.

SB 353 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Hospice: services to seriously ill patients.

SB 395 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Excise tax: electronic cigarettes: Health Careers Opportunity Grant Program: Small and Rural Hospital Relief Program.

SB 446 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – Factual innocence.

SB 534 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Dental hygienists.

SB 598 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Sacramento Regional Transit District: employee relations.

SB 650 by Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles) – Skilled nursing facilities.

SB 664 by Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) – Hospice licensure: moratorium on new licenses.

SB 703 by Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) – Diseased animals: laboratory services.

SB 721 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – California Farmworker Day.

AB 7 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Emergency ambulance employees: multithreat body protective gear. A veto message can be found here.

AB 418 by Assemblymember Suzette Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) – Emergency services: grant program. A veto message can be found here.

AB 515 by Assemblymember Phillip Chen (R-Yorba Linda) – Trespass. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1207 by Assemblymember Akilah Weber (D-San Diego) – Pathways Through Pandemics Task Force. A veto message can be found here.

AB 1423 by Assemblymember Tom Daly (D-Anaheim) – Housing programs: multifamily housing programs: expenditure of loan proceeds. A veto message can be found here.

SB 494 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Law enforcement: training. A veto message can be found here.

SB 549 by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee) – Social workers: essential workers. A veto message can be found here.

SB 556 by Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Street light poles, traffic signal poles: small wireless facilities attachments. A veto message can be found here.

SB 682 by Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Childhood chronic health conditions: racial disparities. A veto message can be found here.

SB 792 by Senator Steven Glazer (D-Orinda) – Sales and use tax: returns: online transactions: local jurisdiction schedule. A veto message can be found here.

