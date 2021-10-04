Submit Release
Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2000 Block of P Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:05 am, the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle at the listed location then fled the scene. The victim’s vehicle was later located.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

 

https://youtu.be/fXwnc0DsuYg

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

