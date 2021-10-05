Airheart Announces $250K in Pre-Seed Funding Round Led by Fellow Entrepreneurs
Collaborative travel platform secures funding to expand technology, introduce product to travelersAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative travel platform, Airheart, today announced it has raised $250,000 in pre-seed funding from a collection of angel investors and successful entrepreneurs and plans to open its larger seed round imminently. The announcement comes as Airheart prepares to introduce their full-featured platform to the travel space. With Airheart, groups of people can easily discover and share travel plans and itineraries, helping them to craft their perfect trips, even if only aspirational.
By using Airheart, travelers can visualize any plan type, and trip details are organized automatically. The platform enables a seamless experience, making designing and redesigning itineraries fun, collaborative, and simple. The company uses vast data sources to add additional details to planned trips, helping travelers avoid planning errors and understand exactly what life will be like on-location.
“After a long stretch of lockdowns due to the pandemic, we’re seeing a desire for people to get back into the world and start exploring again with their friends and family,” stated Lindsey Renken, co-founder and CEO of Airheart. “Airheart’s mission is to bring simplicity to the planning process by helping our travelers share ideas and itineraries with others, while also helping them to navigate the ever-changing COVID restrictions across the globe. We want to help people travel confidently.”
The company, which launched in May 2021, has already experienced success with its introductory Explorer product, an intuitive tool for discovering destinations open to travel from your location and what’s required for your trip. The full Airheart platform will include this information in addition to a social component, helping travelers draw inspiration from friends, family, and influencers.
The complete Airheart platform is expected to be available in Spring 2022. For more information on Airheart, please visit: www.airheart.com.
About Airheart:
Airheart is a social platform where travelers can coordinate and collaborate together on their next big adventure. Utilizing the platform, groups of people can easily discover and share travel plans, helping them to craft their perfect trips, even if they’re only aspirational. By leveraging data, Airheart gives users a sneak-peek into what life will be like in a given location, helping them to navigate restrictions and traverse changes, all in one beautiful, integrated space. Airheart is based in Austin, Texas, is proudly female-founded, and powered by a diverse team. For more information, please visit: www.airheart.com.
Ashley Mann
Airheart
+1 2063009891
email us here