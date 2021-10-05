Office of the Governor News Release: Applicants sought for Statewide Voters with Special Needs Advisory Committee

HONOLULU – The State of Hawaiʻi is seeking applicants for the newly created Statewide Voters with Special Needs Advisory Committee, which operates within the Office of Elections. The committee’s purpose is to ensure equal and independent voter access to voter registration, casting of ballots, and other Office of Election services.

The committee was established during the 2021 Legislative Session when the Hawaiʻi State Legislature approved SB548 and Gov. Ige signed the bill, which then became Act 213 on July 6, 2021.

The committee will consist of five members, all appointed by the governor based on recommendations from organizations in which persons with physical disabilities, including visual impairment, make up the majority of officers and members. Each member will also identify as a voter with special needs arising from physical impairment that requires an accommodation to vote.

Advisory committee members will serve for four years, meeting at least annually to review election procedures, services, and technology access to information. Based on their findings, members will then make recommendations to the Office of Elections to ensure equal access and accommodations for all voters.

For more information about the committee and to apply, click here. Once on the Boards and Commissions Application website, click on Department of Accounting and General Services.

