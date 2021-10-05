DOTAX News Release: DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2021 TAX WORKSHOP

Newsroom Posted on Oct 4, 2021 in Latest News

HONOLULU — The Hawai’i Department of Taxation (Department) announces that it will hold its annual tax workshop virtually on November 5, 2021.

This year’s workshop topics include: an update on the 2021 legislative session and administrative rules, updates from the Department’s Collections and the Criminal Investigation Section, and a guest presentation by the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

“The Department is excited to present its annual tax workshop virtually,” said Isaac W. Choy, Director of Taxation. “The Department is fortunate to hold the workshop this year and invite the tax community to attend.

The workshop will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with sign-in beginning at 8:00 a.m. The fee is $45 for individuals who submit their registration and payment by October 29, 2021. Late registrations are $55 per person after the deadline. The fee includes four (4) hours of Hawaii Board of Public Accountancy Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit and workshop materials.

Online registration may be completed through the Leeward Community College website at http://go.hawaii.edu/QQ3 or by mail. For more information, please go to the Department of Taxation’s website at https://tax.hawaii.gov/geninfo/workshop/.

