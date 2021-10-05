TRILLERVERZ FIRST EVER WEEKEND TAKEOVER AT BARCLAYS CENTER -- SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16 AND SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17
TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW, OCTOBER 5 AT 10:00 A.M. ETBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRILLER has announced a weekend extravaganza, two-day event; TrillerVerz III on Saturday, October 16 and Sunday, October 17 at BARCLAYS CENTER featuring world class professional boxing and extraordinary iconic musical acts; an unforgettable weekend of incredible entertainment presented by TRILLER FIGHT CLUB and VERZUZ. TrillerVerz III is the third event in the TrillerVerz series with the first two events each garnering over 5,000,000 unique viewers. The series debuted on August 3, 2021 with the event selling out within 15 minutes of going on sale.
Promoted in association with DiBella Entertainment, separate tickets for each event starting at $27.50 will go on sale Tomorrow, October 5 at 10:00 a.m. ET through SeatGeek.com and TrillerFightClub.com.
The entire TrillerVerz two-day weekend event will be broadcast exclusively on TrillerFightClub.com and FITE
through the TrillerVerz subscription package priced at $2.99 per month with a minimum of one TrillerVerz staged each month.
Saturday night will premiere the new concert series ICONZ presented by Verzuz, after the live boxing event, and will feature superstar iconic reggae artist SUPER CAT. Sunday night’s VERZUZ battle features hip-hop legends, BIG DADDY KANE vz. KRS-ONE. The boxing card will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday followed by SUPER CAT and 7:00 p.m. on Sunday with BIG DADDY KANE vz. KRS-ONE.
BARCLAYS CENTER is located at 620 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11217. Per current government guidelines in New York City, individuals ages 12 and up will be required to show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in order to enter the arena. Anyone 18 years or older must also present a valid photo ID with proof of vaccination. Click here for more information regarding Barclays Center’s current health and safety protocols.
TRILLERVERZ was created to bridge the worlds of boxing and music produced by TRILLER FIGHT CLUB, the company known for pairing world class boxing with iconic music legends. The entire weekend will be produced by NIGEL LYTHGOE, the Triller Fight Club visionary.
TRILLER FIGHT CLUB is additionally best known for turning the world of boxing upside down from bringing MIKE TYSON back to the ring to introducing and building JAKE PAUL into the professional boxing world, its events have set records while completely changing combat sports.
“This is a really exciting moment in the TrillerVerz history where we have the first back-to- back VERZUZ events in the same venue. Having SUPER CAT and his SURPRISE GUESTS Saturday night followed by BIG DADDY KANE vz. KRS-ONE Sunday night; truly it will be a Brooklyn takeover and a moment in musical history not to be missed,” said acclaimed producer NIGEL LYTHGOE, creator and Executive Producer of American idol and ‘So, You Think You Can Dance. “SUPER CAT is an icon and a legend and the surprise guests are sure to be the talk of the music world.”
In the boxing main event on Saturday night, Brooklyn fan favorite, CLETUS ‘THE HEBREW HAMMER’ SELDIN, (25-1, 21 KOs), defends his NABA Super Lightweight Title in a scheduled ten-rounder against heavy-handed Brazilian WILLIAM ‘BABY FACE’ SILVA, (28-3, 16 KOs).
Headlining the undercard, DANIEL ‘El GALLO’ GONZALEZ, (20-2-1, 7 KOs), of Woodhaven, NY clashes with Brooklyn’s PETROS ANANYAN, (15-2-2, 7 KOs), in a scheduled 10-round junior welterweight bout.
Undefeated junior middleweight prospects hit the ring in a scheduled eight-rounder as JOSE ‘CHEITO’ ROMAN, (11-0, 5 KOS), of Bayamon, Puerto Rico faces CESAR ‘RAINMAN’ FRANCIS, (8-0, 6 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY.
Fighting in the junior welterweight division, WILL MADERA, (16-1-3, 9 KOs), of Albany, NY faces JAMSHIDBEK ‘THE CHAMPION’ NAJMITDINOV, (17-1, 14 KOs), of Tashkent, Uzbekistan in a scheduled eight rounder.
In a six-round light heavyweight bout FREDERIC JULIAN, (12-0, 10 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY clashes with JEYSON MINDA, (14-5-1, 8 KOs), of Salem, MA.
