Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 300 Block of Anacostia Road, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, August 30, 2021, in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 4:27 am, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot into a residence at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported by the victim.

 

On Monday, October 4, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21 year-old Keith Cookie, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

