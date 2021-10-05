Arrest Made in Attempted Bank Robbery Offenses: 3300 Block of 14th Street, Northwest
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Attempted Bank Robbery offenses that occurred in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest.
- On Saturday, September 25, 2021, at approximately 10:41 am, the suspect entered the PNC Bank at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect approached the teller and passed a note demanding US currency. When the teller asked for additional information, the suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 21-138-071
- On Monday, October 4, 2021, at approximately 9:15 am, the suspect entered the PNC Bank at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect approached the teller and passed a note demanding US currency. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 21-143-262
On Monday, October 4, 2021, 34 year-old Marcus Stanton, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Bank Robbery.