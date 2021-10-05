Quality Nutrients Combat Vitamin Deficiency at Prime IV – Riverwoods (Provo, UT)

Prime IV Hydration and Wellness of Riverwoods offers intravenous nutrient drips to help overcome vitamin deficiencies.

PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to many studies, the vast majority (92%) of Americans have at least one vitamin deficiency. While oral supplements can help, most people do not realize that there is a much faster way to solve this problem. Prime IV Hydration and Wellness of St George offers intravenous nutrient drips to help overcome vitamin deficiencies.

“IV drips offer 100% absorption of essential vitamins and minerals,” said Steve Smith, co-owner Prime IV Riverwoods. “Increasing these levels is usually a painstakingly long process, but with our top-of-the-line drips, you can be feeling better in under an hour.”

The following are a handful of nutrients that we offer to combat deficiencies:

B-Complex

---------------

Deficiency Symptoms:

- Weakness, Tiredness, Lightheadedness

- Constipation, Diarrhea, Loss of Appetite

Found in the following IV drips:

The Revitalizer, The Summit, The Jetsetter, The After Party, The Skinny Drip, The Weekend Warrior, The Myers’ Cocktail, The Glow, The Champion, The Resurrection, & The Immunity Armor

Facts:

These essential vitamins are Vitamin B-1 (Thiamine), B-2 (Riboflavin), B-3 (Niacin), B-5 (Pantothenic Acid), B-6 (pyridoxine), Vitamin B-9 (Folate) and B-12 (Cobalamin).

Each element of the B-Complex vitamin has its own specific duty within the body, yet it is when they function as a whole that the B-Complex vitamin truly helps the body to remain healthy and balanced. Research study has shown that the B-Complex vitamin can be very helpful in reducing the signs of stress and anxiety. As B vitamins are water-soluble, it is important that a sufficient amount of these vitamins is taken each day.

Calcium

---------------

Deficiency Symptoms:

- Numbness, Tingling Fingers, Muscle Cramps

- Mental Confusion, Lethargy, Loss of Appetite

Found in the following IV drips:

The Myers Cocktail Drip

Facts:

Calcium is the most common mineral found in the body and is required for the formation of bones and for bodily functions like muscle contractions and blood clotting. Calcium also plays a role in cardiovascular function and muscle movement.

Calcium shortage can weaken the bones, especially in older individuals. The body stores more than 99% of its calcium in the bones and teeth to help keep them strong. In addition to building bones and keeping them healthy, calcium helps our nerves send messages for muscle contraction. Unfortunately, our bodies cannot produce new calcium. The exact amount of calcium you need depends on your age and other factors.

Glutathione

---------------

Deficiency Symptoms:

- Headaches, Dizziness, Lethargy

- Joint Pain, Rashes, Dry Skin

- Sleep Disorders, Depression

Found in the following IV drips:

The Glow Drip, The Immunity Armor & The Resurrection

Facts:

Glutathione, also known as the “Mother of All Antioxidants”, is a substance that is made up of three amino acids existing in almost every cell in the body. Glutathione is a molecule made up of three protein building blocks, cysteine, glutamine, and glycine. The presence of glutathione helps maintain the normal function of the immune system, thus promoting the body’s overall health. Scientific evidence was found stating the significant role of glutathione in the multiplication of lymphocytes, the cells that mediate specific immunity.

The body manufactures glutathione in a variety of ways. In the event that these amino acids are depleted, the body can use foods like lean proteins such as chicken, fish, and nuts among others to boost your body’s reserves.

Call us for a free consultation today so we can find the drip to best fit your health needs.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - Riverwoods (Provo, UT) located in the Shops at Riverwoods (4801 N University Ave, #410 Provo, UT 84604) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing demand for better physical health, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We provide top-of-the-line IV drip therapy, with IV vitamins, amino acids, cocktails unlike what others currently offer. Our spa-like experience gives customers the benefits of an IV hydration therapy and plays a role in helping them stay hydrated, boosting their immune systems, increasing energy levels, accelerating weight loss, and more. For those unable to visit our retail locations, our mobile service can deliver IV treatments to your home or office.

Contact us online at www.primeivriverwoods.com, via email at info@primeivriverwoods.com, or by calling 385.497.6868. Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Prime IV Riverwoods is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.