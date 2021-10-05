BlackFin Welcomes Suha Beidas Zehl as Chief Innovation Officer
Zehl joins a growing team of mortgage industry consultants to advance innovation.
In addition to her exemplary career in mortgage banking leadership, she is always driving and inspiring innovation.”ENGLEWOOD, CO, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, has announced that industry veteran Suha Beidas Zehl has joined the company as Chief Innovation Officer, effective October 11, 2021. In her new role, she will be working on live projects, but also working to build out BlackFin’s innovation consultancy practice, which aims to make Blockchain, AI, BI and machine learning fully achievable within the mortgage industry.
“Suha coming aboard has made this a great day for BlackFin Group,” said Keith Kemph, President and CEO of BlackFin Group. “In addition to her exemplary career in mortgage banking leadership, she is always driving and inspiring innovation. Despite her many accomplishments and her off-the-chart goals, she is an absolute team player and will gladly jump into any project at any role necessary to help support the success of our clients and our team.”
Zehl is an award-winning executive leader who has over 35 years of experience in various industries including financial services, mortgage lending, technology, business intelligence, and higher education. She was the Founder/President of her own consulting firm, Z Technology Solutions. She serves on the Board of Directors for Women with Vision as well as the Board of Governors for the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA). She is also a Certified Delegate with the National Association of Women in Real Estate and Banking (NAWRB) as well as a Visionary Ambassador with NAMMBA.
Zehl is a regular contributor to various industry magazines and shares thought leadership on several social media platforms including LinkedIn. She is a sought-after speaker and podcast guest and often appears on stage at industry events. She is also the host of her own LinkedIn series, In the Spotlight with Suha, where she shines the light on the next generation of leaders in the real estate and financial services space.
Zehl is the recipient of the Women of Influence award (2021) and a Tech Trendsetter award (2019) by HousingWire, the Mortgage Star award (2021) by Mortgage Women Magazine, the NEXT Powerhouse award (2021) by NEXT Mortgage Events, the Most Powerful Women in Fintech award (2019 and 2021) by Progress in Lending, and the Woman with Vision award (2019) by Mortgage Women Magazine. Suha has also been recently recognized by the National Association of Women in Real Estate Banking (NAWRB) with the Mentor Leader award (2021).
She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science. She is also a Project Management Certified Professional and has completed the Harvard Management Development Program. Suha lives with her husband in the Greater Tampa Bay area; she speaks four languages and is an avid scuba diver, travel, and culinary enthusiast.
“I’ve known Keith for a very long time and always admired his authenticity and what he’s worked to bring to the industry,” Zehl said. “This felt like the right time to make the move. Our industry, like so many, is in transformation. As part of BlackFin Group, I’ll be working with a very strong team to develop a go-forward strategy that will allow us to use all of our abilities to help our clients innovate through this transformation and succeed.”
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
