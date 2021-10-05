Epilepsy Pipeline: Insights into Novel and Emerging Pipeline Therapies, Key Pharma Players, Clinical Trials, Growth Prospects, and Treatment Landscape | DelveInsight

The Epilepsy Pipeline landscape is evolving with increased insight into biological pathways and mechanisms underlying Epilepsy, leading towards more targeted therapies.

DelveInsight’s ‘Epilepsy Pipeline Insight 2021’ report offers exhaustive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline therapies under different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Epilepsy pipeline domain.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Epilepsy Pipeline report:

DelveInsight’s Epilepsy Pipeline analysis depicts the space with 70+ active players working to develop 70+ pipeline therapies.

Major pharmaceutical companies are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Epilepsy treatment scenario, such as Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Cerebral Therapeutics LLC, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics, Eisai, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, and others.

and others. Key Epilepsy pipeline therapies such as OPC-214870, CT-010, Ganaxolone, XEN496, Vatiquinone E-2730, LP352, NBI 827104, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials.

and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials. In January 2021, Addex Therapeutics announced that its partner Janssen Pharmaceuticals had received FDA’s Investigational New Drug (IND) approval to begin a Phase IIa proof of concept study with the selective metabotropic glutamate type 2 (mGlu2) receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM), JNJ-40411813 (ADX71149) , in patients with Epilepsy.

announced that its partner had received FDA’s Investigational New Drug (IND) approval to begin a Phase IIa proof of concept study with the selective metabotropic glutamate type 2 (mGlu2) receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM), , in patients with Epilepsy. In October 2020, PTC Therapeutics announced the initiation of a registration-directed Phase II/III clinical trial to evaluate vatiquinone (PTC743) in patients with mitochondrial Epilepsy, the highly morbid condition of refractory seizures in children with inherited mitochondrial disease.

The Epilepsy pipeline report lays down detailed profiles of the pipeline assets, inactive and dormant assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Epilepsy products, comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and opportunities as well as risks in the Epilepsy pipeline landscape.

Epilepsy Overview

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disorder characterized by frequent and recurring seizures leading to unusual behavior. The primary cause of Epilepsy is not clear, but it is noted that any change in the nerve cells, neurons, and the brain resulting in abnormal signals can be the possible reason.

The most common symptom of Epilepsy includes seizures; however, additional symptoms like convulsion without fever, low consciousness, less awareness, loss of taste, smell, sight, hearing, etc., can also be present.

Epilepsy Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA OPC-214870 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd Phase I Antiepileptic Oral CT-010 Cerebral Therapeutics LLC Phase II 4-aminobutyrate transaminase inhibitors Intraventricular Ganaxolone Marinus Pharmaceuticals Phase III GABA A receptor agonists Intravenous XEN496 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Phase III KCNQ potassium channel agonists Oral Vatiquinone PTC Therapeutics Phase II/III NQO1 modulators Oral E-2730 Eisai Phase II Synaptic transmission modulators Oral NBI 827104 Neurocrine Biosciences Phase II T type calcium channel antagonists Oral

Epilepsy Therapeutics Assessment

The Epilepsy Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Epilepsy emerging novel therapies segregated by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

Mono/Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Oral

Intraventricular

Inhalation

By Molecule Type

Gene therapy

Stem cell therapy

Small molecules

Pyridines

By Mechanism of Action

4-aminobutyrate transaminase inhibitors

GABA A receptor agonists

KCNQ potassium channel agonists

NQO1 modulators

Serotonin receptor agonists

T type calcium channel antagonists

By Targets

GABA A receptor

KCNQ potassium channel

Serotonin receptor

NQO1

T type calcium channel

Synaptic transmission

Scope of the Epilepsy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Major Players : Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Cerebral Therapeutics LLC, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics, Eisai, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, and others.

: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Cerebral Therapeutics LLC, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, PTC Therapeutics, Eisai, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences, and others. Key Epilepsy Pipeline Therapies: OPC-214870, CT-010, Ganaxolone, XEN496, Vatiquinone E-2730, LP352, NBI 827104, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Epilepsy: Overview 4 Epilepsy - Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7 Late Stage Products (Phase II/III) 8 Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9 Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10 Therapeutic Assessment 11 Inactive Products 12 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13 Epilepsy Key Companies 14 Epilepsy Key Products 15 Epilepsy- Unmet Needs 16 Epilepsy- Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Epilepsy- Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Epilepsy Analyst Views 19 Appendix 20 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

