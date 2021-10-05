Altec Announces 2022 DocLink University Schedule Aimed at Helping Customers Get the Most of Their Current Investments
Classes are in high demand as customers look for additional ways to streamline and automate processes for their new hybrid workforces
We launched DocLink University this year, and have had great success with our new offerings. We looking forward to helping our customers get the most out of their DocLink solutions.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, announced today its 2022 DocLink University training schedule. This comprehensive schedule of classes is designed to help customers, at all levels, become as efficient as possible using DocLink.
— Cathy Champlin, Director of Customer Support
Offering both role and targeted subject-based classes, DocLink University delivers a combination of top-notch content, hands on learning and smaller class size. This ensures that customers get maximum interaction and learning time with the expert Altec training team.
Cathy Champlin, Director of Customer Support for Altec stated, “We launched DocLink University earlier this year, and since then we’ve experienced great success with our offerings beyond our original Advanced Admin Trainings. For example, our Admin 101 class has become essential to our customers who have an established DocLink admin within their organization. This admin not only owns and masters DocLink, but can drive new ways to utilize DocLink for other processes and departments, resulting in even greater ROI. We’re looking forward to next year’s classes and helping our customers get the most out of their DocLink solutions.”
The roles-based track includes:
Advanced Admin Training – Focuses on helping customers expand capabilities beyond the basics with learning methods for creating new processes, building new workflows and using DocLink in every department, from accounting and sales to HR and legal.
DocLink Admin 101 – Designed for newer or non-technical admins. we’ve slowed down the pace and pulled essentials from our Advanced Admin Training to provide hands-on lessons focused on administrative basics. Attendees will learn how to manage their own system, including trouble-shooting and maintaining their environment.
The subject-based track, designed for proficient DocLink technical admins, takes a deep-dive on specific DocLink capabilities including:
Workflow – DocLink’s configurable workflow capabilities help you manage the entire lifecycle of your critical documents and data. This class provides instruction about workflow options, usage and configuration as well as workflow supervisor and delegations.
Smart Form Toolkit – Uniquely allows you to personalize DocLink to fit your specific processes and needs with the ability to configure your own user interfaces. This class focuses on page creation, CSV import, processing Smart Form and Smart Form attachments. You’ll also learn how to customize the look of your Smart Forms with your own logos, colors, and more.
DocLink customers are encouraged to register as classes will fill up quickly. Visit our website to register for one of these exceptional events today.
About Altec
Altec’s document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at www.altec-inc.com.
