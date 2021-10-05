Customers Applaud the Health Benefits of Prime IV St George

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - St. George, Utah

Returning customers highly rate the on-going benefits of IV hydration therapy.

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime IV of St. George has remained a popular health and wellness center ever since its opening. Customers come back month after month to receive high-quality IV drips that used to only be available in hospital settings.

“We love seeing the difference that IV hydration and nutrients can make in our customer’s lives,” said Heidi Neville, owner of Prime IV St. George. “Our members that return month after month have shown outstanding improvements!”

IV hydration has grown in popularity and Prime IV St. George is no exception. This location has seen a constant flow of both new and returning customers over the years. Prime IV offers free consultations to help you know exactly which drip is best for you. For returning customers, Prime IV St George’s membership packages are a great way to save money and save your health.

Here are some recent highlights from a growing number of online reviews:

One of our first-time customers, Elle, wrote the following about her first visit to Prime IV St George, “I came in after a red-eye flight back from Hawaii. I was feeling super jet-lagged, like a lightheaded zombie with zero desire to even move. The staff helped me pick out a treatment, got the IV in super fast, and then I was sitting pretty in a 3D massage chair! I left feeling a million times better, and the results have lasted!”

“My experience at Prime IV was so smooth,” said Angie in her 5-star review. “Everyone is on the same page and I was in and out. I almost forgot that I really was having an IV placed in my arm. It felt more like a spa experience. I can’t wait to go again,”

Regarding her recent appointment, Anastasia stated, “It was my first time trying hydration bags so I was a bit nervous. I am so glad I did. This facility is clean and everyone is so nice. Sierra greeted us and took her time explaining everything and patiently answering all my questions! I’m not a fan of needles but I can honestly say that Sierra was so efficient that I felt nothing. The massage chair was amazing! I was so relaxed the whole time. It was a wonderful experience and I look forward to my next appointment.”

IV therapy is medically supervised and growing in popularity. While patience may be a virtue, waiting on things such as your health can seem to take forever. Vitamins and supplements are a popular way to increase our health in a variety of different areas, but the problem is that our bodies only absorb around ten percent of oral vitamin supplements. IV therapy on the other hand provides essential vitamins and nutrients to your body with a 100% absorption rate. Whether you are wanting to lose weight, increase athletic performance, or boost your immunity, IV therapy can get you feeling your best in no time.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness-St. George continues to run a $69 introductory special for first-time customers. "If you're new to IV hydration therapy, give us a try," said Neville. "Don’t worry. On your first visit, you’ll receive a free consultation to review your wellness goals free of charge – that and your first IV therapy session while relaxing in our state-of-the-art massage chairs. Come give us a try!"

Prime IV sessions generally last 30-45 minutes and are safe for all ages. There is no recovery time or need to wait afterward, so you are good to get on with your day while feeling your best. With a variety of treatments, none of which contain any additional additives, Prime IV’s professional team can help you set up a treatment plan perfectly tailored to your needs. In less than an hour, you could be feeling your very best.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness – St. George (located at 558 East Riverside Drive #104 St. Geroge, UT 84790) is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing demand for better physical health, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We provide top-of-the-line IV drip therapy, with IV vitamins, amino acids, cocktails unlike what others currently offer. Our spa-like experience gives customers the benefits of an IV hydration therapy and plays a role in helping them stay hydrated, boosting their immune systems, increasing energy levels, accelerating weight loss, and more. For those unable to visit our retail locations, our mobile service can deliver IV treatments to your home or office.

Contact us online at https://primeivstg.com, via email at info@primeivstg.com, or by calling 435.522.5005. Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan.

Prime IV St. George is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.