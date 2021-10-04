Submit Release
News Search

There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,860 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Shift Scheduled for I-64 Near Huntington Mall

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV – The second phase of construction to widen Interstate 64 to eight lanes between the Huntington Mall and Merritts Creek Road begins on the night of Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, as contractors put up barriers to shift westbound traffic.   Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, contractors will close the westbound fast lane between mile markers 18 and 20 to install temporary concrete barriers and put in new pavement markings. Sometime after 10 p.m. the fast lane will reopen, and the slow lane will be closed.   All westbound traffic will be shifted to the contraflow lane, or median, once the lanes are shifted. While work is going on, westbound exits 18 and 20 will be inaccessible, so westbound drivers will have to detour to either exit 15 or exit 28.   All work should be completed by 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, by which time westbound drivers will again be able to use exit 18 and exit 20.   West Virginia Division of Highways District 2 Engineer Rob Pennington, P.E., said the work will start the second phase of widening I-64 to eight lanes between the Huntington Mall and Merritts Creek Road.   In Phase One, work was done to add two lanes in the median. Phase Two will involve work on the westbound lanes, while Phase Three will involve work on the eastbound lanes. The project is scheduled for completion in 2024.   Pennington said work to shift the lanes is being done at night to minimize the impact on drivers.​​

You just read:

Traffic Shift Scheduled for I-64 Near Huntington Mall

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.