Nearly 85 million healthy meals fed to vulnerable Missourians during COVID-19 response

For Immediate Release: October 4, 2021

Media Contact: Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Today, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported 84,597,200 meals have been served through the hard work of the Bureau Community Food and Nutrition Services (CFNA) during the COVID-19 Response. CFNA partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program operators around the state to not only continue critical nutrition programs, but also expand them where they were needed most.

“A healthy lifestyle starts with the basic nutrition,” said Donald Kauerauf, Director of DHSS. “I’m proud of the team here at DHSS for identifying the needs of Missourians and working creatively with USDA to ensure our most vulnerable Missourians received the food necessary to sustain them through this public health emergency.”

USDA offered program flexibilities to allow for parents and guardians to pick up meals for children or adults (adult day care centers), delivery to children or adults, flexible meal times and a wider variety of menu items.

Key expansions and results from CFNA: