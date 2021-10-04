E-Delaware Introduces Easy Way to Register Businesses in the U.S.
Companies can quickly launch a legitimate U.S. business from any country, in a few daysNEWARK, DEL., UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Delaware today announced its exclusive service providing the means to establish an official LLC company registration as a U.S. business from anywhere in the world.
E-Delaware now makes it possible for companies to be formally recognized in the United States with a website that lists and helps with all the required forms and official documents needed. The entire process of registering a business in the U.S. can completely be achieved with its company management platform, with resulting confirmation after only a few days.
“e-Delaware makes it easy for company founders to incorporate in the U.S.,” said a spokesperson for e-Delaware. “We make it possible for you to get access to start-up infrastructure, venture capital, seamless payment processing and other U.S. business benefits, no matter where you are located. The opportunity to build a global product platform is now more accessible than ever before. Look on our website for the simple online process that is quick and easy. Spending a few minutes of your time sending us all relevant company information to establish your new company will result in official status in just a few days. e-Delaware establishes your business platform to make your company’s dreams come true.”
e-Delaware assists businesses in obtaining a tax ID number, EIN and ITIN. Clients will be given a U.S. sim card and a U.S. address to establish a U.S. presence. As a registered business with authenticated documents registered in the state of Delaware, companies can officially and legally provide products and services in the United States.
The spokesperson continued, “Keep in mind that having a legitimate U.S. company is the first, but not the last step to make your business worldwide. We invite you to take advantage of our management platform to establish your business and continue to be aware of all necessary legal requirements and procedures as an LLC, registered in the state of Delaware.”
e-Delaware recommends that companies that originate overseas get an Apostille. State-issued legal documents are authenticated on behalf of the new business in order to be recognized in countries that are a member of the Hague Convention. Official status with an Apostille adds a level of legitimacy for global businesses and makes it possible for owners to prove their identity.
E-Delaware LLC will be the registered company agent in the state of Delaware. It will remind business of important dates and deadlines. E-Delaware keeps track of legal notices and assists companies with required corporate compliance.
A Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) is assigned and maintained by Dun & Bradstreet and identifies businesses across the globe. This number can also be considered as an international trade registration number. It is used to create a Dun & Bradstreet business credit file, which is frequently used by vendors and potential business partners to predict the reliability and financial stability of the company in question.
Fees for the first year are included in the process.
For more information and to begin starting a company now, visit e-delaware.com.
