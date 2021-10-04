Submit Release
Four Additional Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance in North Carolina

Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Ashe, Graham, Jackson and Mitchell counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for recovery from Tropical Storm Fred.

On Oct. 1, the major disaster declaration was amended to add four more counties affected by flood damage after Tropical Storm Fred.  Previously Avery, Buncombe. Haywood, Madison, Transylvania, Yancy and Watauga counties were approved for Public Assistance on Sept. 8. 

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster damaged public facilities and infrastructure.  Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may also be eligible for FEMA Public Assistance.

The deadline to apply for FEMA Public Assistance in Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Transylvania, Yancey or Watauga Counties is Oct. 7, 2021. The deadline for Ashe, Graham, Jackson or Mitchell counties is Oct. 31, 2021. For more information, contact North Carolina Emergency Management, email public.assistance@ncdps.gov or visit NC DPS: Public Assistance.

For more information about Tropical Storm Fred recovery in North Carolina, visit fema.gov/disaster/4617 and ncdps.gov/TSFred. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.

