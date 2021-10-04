Road Closure Route 356 (Leechburg Valley Road) Extended - Allegheny Township

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 has extended the closure of Route 356 (Leechburg Valley Road) located in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County. The closure is located between Piper Road and Route 4050 (Pleasant Hill Road). The closure began on Wednesday, September 1 and has been extended until Monday, November 1.

The closure was put in place to allow crews to perform roadway reconstruction. During the scheduled work, several slides appeared in the work area which requires additional work and time needed to complete. A marked detour will be in place using Route 4073 (White Cloud Road), Bonfire Short Cut Road, and Route 56 (Leechburg Road).

Trucks are reminded to use the posted detour and not to use local posted roads. Trucks should use the marked truck detour: Route 56 to Route 366 cross the Allegheny River to Route 28 in Allegheny County back to Route 356. Allegheny Township Police have been patrolling the area and citing offenders.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

###