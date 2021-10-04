Submit Release
Trappers and other recreationists take note: some trapping seasons and rules changed in July

Notice to trappers and other recreationists, trapping rules and seasons changed in July 2021, and not all current rules are reflected in the printed version of the Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer Seasons and Rules booklets, however, the online version is up to date. 

All licensed trappers will receive emails or mailed notices about the changes. Other people may notice some expanded trapping seasons, or methods and locations that were illegal in the past are now allowed. Changes in the trapping seasons and rules are highlighted in yellow. 

In order to legally trap furbearers in Idaho, all trappers must take Trapper Education, and an additional course is required for those who want to trap wolves. Here’s more information about Trapper Education. 

 

 

