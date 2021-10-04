Unified Home Remodeling Opens New Facility in Baldwin NY as Part of Company Growth in 2021

Home Remodeling Project Unified Home Remodeling Logo Roofing Contractors

Affordable Costs & Premium Service Fuel Company’s Rise to No. 1 Exterior Home Remodeling Company on Long Island

BALDWIN, NY, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than 30 years in Hempstead, Unified Home Remodeling, the largest exterior home remodeling company in New York, announced today the opening of its new office location and showroom in Baldwin. The move, which punctuates 30 years of growth on Long Island, will help Unified grow and handle the increased demand in home remodeling projects that have been seen this past year.

Located on the corner of Merrick Road and Grand Avenue, the new location makes room for a bigger showroom for homeowners to see full-sized displays of products and allows Unified to have their offices, warehouse, and showroom in one central location. The 11,000 square-foot facility opened in February and includes expanded office space at 107 Grand Avenue for Unified’s growing team. It is one of five showrooms, which cover Patchogue, Westchester, Brooklyn, and Huntington.

“Over the last 30 years, Unified Home Remodeling has been fortunate to grow alongside this community and expand our offerings to better meet the needs of homeowners in New York,” said Steven DiMare, Chief Executive Officer of Unified. “We have always taken a customer-first approach, which is evidenced by our 99.6% customer satisfaction, and this new location is a byproduct of that commitment -- it will allow our customers on Long Island an opportunity to shop our products in full-size before purchase or installation.”

The company’s growth has fueled job growth on Long Island. The business, which opened in 1989 with one showroom in Hempstead and less than $1 million in sales, has completed more than 200,000 jobs for New York homeowners in the last three decades. Today, Unified employs 50 New Yorkers, as well as 20 installation crews that service the Tri-State area. With a high annual sales of more than $17 million, Unified has become the largest of its kind selling and installing custom exterior home remodeling products for homeowners in New York.

Unified forges direct relationships with the largest manufacturers of the best products in the industry to bring them directly to homeowners. Unified boasts such relationships with Ideal, Andersen, and Pella for windows and doors. They are also a Platinum preferred contractor for Owens Corning, 5-star contractor for CertainTeed and a Master contractor for GAF. Unified is part of the top 1% of all contractors in the country with these credentials.

ABOUT UNIFIED HOME REMODELING

Unified Home Remodeling has been serving homeowners in New York for more than 30 years. Originally founded in 1989, Unified sells windows, doors, siding, roofing, masonry, and more to meet the needs of its customer base across the Tri-State area. Open seven days a week, Unified offers free in-home estimates as well as Interest-Free Financing for its jobs. For more information, visit https://unifiedhomeremodeling.com or call (888) 631-2132.

CONTACT

Steven DiMare, CEO

sdimare@unifiedwindows.com

516-481-3000