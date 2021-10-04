Sonja McCullen Sworn-in as Associate Judge of the Intermediate Court of Appeals
A mostly virtual crowd of family, friends, and colleagues tuned in to watch Sonja P. McCullen be sworn-in as Associate Judge of the Intermediate Court of Appeals on October 1.
Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube Channel.
Guest speakers were: Hawaii State Bar Association President Levi K. Hookano; Hawaii State Trial Judges Association President Judge Matthew J. Viola; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Nadine Y. Ando; House Speaker Scott K. Saiki, and Gov. David Y. Ige.
McCullen will serve a 10-year term.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
