Submit Release
News Search

There were 478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,829 in the last 365 days.

Sonja McCullen Sworn-in as Associate Judge of the Intermediate Court of Appeals

A mostly virtual crowd of family, friends, and colleagues tuned in to watch Sonja P. McCullen be sworn-in as Associate Judge of the Intermediate Court of Appeals on October 1.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the ceremony, which was livestreamed on the Judiciary’s YouTube Channel.

Guest speakers were: Hawaii State Bar Association President Levi K. Hookano; Hawaii State Trial Judges Association President Judge Matthew J. Viola; Judicial Selection Commission Chair Nadine Y. Ando; House Speaker Scott K. Saiki, and Gov. David Y. Ige.

McCullen will serve a 10-year term.

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

Subscribe to the Hawai'i State Judiciary mailing list for email notification of press releases and other announcements.

You just read:

Sonja McCullen Sworn-in as Associate Judge of the Intermediate Court of Appeals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.