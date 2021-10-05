Dignitana Names Colorado Mom and Breast Cancer Survivor as a DigniCap Dignitary
Audra Byrne’s “Never Say Never” Story Kicks Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month Interview Series
Dignitana AB (OTCMKTS:DIGN)
Keeping my hair helped me keep a part of myself that felt strong and centered. It was a blessing in a very difficult time.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dignitana, world leader in scalp cooling innovation, has appointed Audra Byrne, of Parker, Colorado as a DigniCap Dignitary, the company’s patient advocacy and ambassador program. In this role, Ms. Byrne will share her inspiring personal story as a way of helping others navigate their own cancer experiences.
— Audra Byrne
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Audra will be the first featured guest in a weekly Facebook Live interview series hosted by Tampa-based author and TV reporter / anchor, Melanie Waxler. Each Thursday in October, a different breast cancer survivor will have an up-close and personal conversation with Ms. Waxler (herself a DigniCap Dignitary and recent breast cancer survivor), on the DigniCap Facebook page at: facebook.com/dignicap. Following the FB Live stream, each interview will be accessible on DigniCap social media channels.
An active and healthy mother of three, Audra Byrne was eating right, exercising and taking care of herself in all the right ways. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2019, her world suddenly turned upside down. Tests showed cancer in a lymph node, so Audra’s oncologist prescribed an aggressive treatment that included 16 rounds of chemotherapy. When her young son became distraught about what might happen if she lost her hair, Audra summoned a “never say never” attitude and never looked back. Her cancer center offered DigniCap, a medical scalp cooling used during chemotherapy to reduce hair loss, and she decided she’d give it a try.
“When my doctor told me I had cancer, everything changed so fast,” said Audra Byrne. “I tried to put my own fears aside to be strong for my family, especially my son, who was only seven at the time. Our lives were filled with medical appointments and entirely different fears related to the pandemic. Keeping my hair helped me keep a part of myself that felt strong and centered. It was a blessing in a very difficult time.”
Audra Byrne’s Facebook Live interview with host Melanie Waxler will take place on Thursday, October 7th, at 1:00 p.m. EST. The schedule for the full series is:
-- Thursday, October 7 at 1:00 p.m. EDT – Audra Byrne of Parker, Colorado
-- Thursday, October 14 at 1:00 p.m. EDT – Carla Thomas Cavalier of Los Angeles, California
-- Thursday, October 21 at 1:00 p.m. EDT – Nikki Cox of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
-- Thursday, October 28 at 1:00 p.m. EDT – Maricel Otero of Orlando, Florida
All interviews can be accessed at: facebook.com/dignicap.
The series presents a unique opportunity for medical professionals and anyone interested in learning firsthand about the benefits of medical scalp cooling. In addition to Audra’s concerns about the effect her cancer had on her family, the series will also explore the role body image plays during cancer treatment, workplace confidence for patients undergoing treatment and strategies for navigating insurance reimbursement.
Audra Byrne, Melanie Waxler and other DigniCap Dignitaries—as well as a host of medical experts—are available to speak with media about the role that body image and identity have played in their personal and professional experiences.
Now in its fifth year, the DigniCap Dignitary program is an ever-expanding group of individuals who have used The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System to reduce chemotherapy-induced hair loss associated with their prescribed cancer treatment. DigniCap Dignitaries share their personal stories, offer support to others and provide updates on the latest technology and reimbursement options to cancer patients nationwide.
About Dignitana
Dignitana AB is the world leader in clinically superior scalp cooling technology. The company produces The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System, a patented medical cooling device that offers cancer patients the ability to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy. FDA cleared since 2015, DigniCap provides continuous cooling with high efficacy, safety and patient comfort. Hailed internationally as a life-changing medical advancement for cancer patients, The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System was invented in 1999 by a Swedish Oncology nurse and has been available in Europe since 2001. Dignitana AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden with headquarters in Lund, Sweden and operations based in Dallas, Texas in the United States. Company subsidiaries are Dignitana, Inc. in the United States and Dignitana S.r.l. in Italy. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB +46 8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se. Learn more at www.dignitana.se or www.dignicap.com.
Tom Tauchert
King + Company
+1 201-289-1214
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Audra Byrne, DigniCap Dignitary