Garment Manufacturer Shares Inside Information on Clothing Sample Makers in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Want to start a clothing line? Los Angeles clothing manufacturer The Evans Group (TEG) is proffering first-hand knowledge of clothing sample makers. Why do clothing sample makers matter?
In its recent piece on Los Angeles clothing sample makers, TEG outlines the vital importance of these fashion designers:
“The clothing sample maker essentially takes an indie fashion designer’s ambitious ideas and translates them into tangible products. The sample maker takes the mock-ups, costing samples, counter samples, and size sets to come out with a winning piece of work.”
In short, these fashion professionals take an emerging independent fashion designer’s goals and translate them into actual garments.
How Clothing Sample Makers Create Indie Fashion Lines
Clothing sample makers in Los Angeles offer fashion designers a few essential services that make starting a fashion brand a lot easier. For example, the prototyping process is where an L.A. clothing sample maker will take your creative designs with the assistance of a tech pack (TEG’s version of this is titled the ‘TEG Specification Sheet).
Prototyping a clothing line aims to save time and money and iron out all the kinks. The design and clothing manufacturing processes are filled with edits, revisions, and more. Prototyping is a clothing sample maker’s way of nailing down the perfect garment for your new clothing line.
The TEG International Clothing Design Process
At TEG’s Los Angeles clothing manufacturing studio, indie designers get swept up into a detailed, comprehensive process that produces results. Firstly, fashion designers meet with Jennifer Evans and her team.
What follows is an in-depth planning process involving extensive brainstorming and fashion mood board sessions. This ultimately culminates in the clothing sample maker’s schematic for success.
Using the TEG Specification Sheet outlining all of the pertinent details, edits, and revisions, the clothing sample maker gets to work crafting a fashion line. After several weeks of hard work, these professionals submit their final touches and deliver the finished garment to the fashion designer.
What Does This Mean for New Designers?
This inside look at the clothing manufacturing process is a great way to familiarize yourself with the inner workings of a production house. When choosing a clothing manufacturer to help launch a fashion brand, you need someone willing to go the extra mile. And at The Evans Group, these creative individuals are your best bet for launching your clothing line.
As the TEG team states: “To sum up, clothing sample makers are the first and last line of defense to ensure that a clothing line and various clothing samples are the best they can be. With meticulous attention to detail, creative talents, and a helpful reliance on tech page and specification sheets, a clothing sample maker in Los Angeles makes crafting clothing into a bonafide art form.”
And since fashion is such a competitive industry, choosing the right clothing manufacturer is vital to future success. And although a clothing sample maker is a severely underpaid job title relative to their immense talent, TEG does things a little differently to cover the difference.
“...at TEG, we offer full-time employment to our talented designers and sample makers in Los Angeles. We reward talent when we see it, and clothing sample makers offer some of the most stunning results in indie fashion.”
And stunning results they have. Working with thousands of both emerging and established designers (names like Guess, Cosima, Greg Lauren, and more), TEG has carved a niche in its corner of the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles.
The bottom line? Working alongside The Evans Group and its crack team of clothing sample makers in Los Angeles guarantees results.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with raw experience and talent. And primarily for independent fashion designers to benefit from.
With talented seamstresses, creative designers, and fashion pattern drafters, TEG allows emerging designers the chance to start a clothing line unlike any other.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com/
The Evans Group has locations at:
1926 E. 7th Street, Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90021
303 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
You can reach The Evans Group by phone
800-916-0910 (Los Angeles)
415-324-8779 (San Francisco)
Jennifer Evans
In its recent piece on Los Angeles clothing sample makers, TEG outlines the vital importance of these fashion designers:
“The clothing sample maker essentially takes an indie fashion designer’s ambitious ideas and translates them into tangible products. The sample maker takes the mock-ups, costing samples, counter samples, and size sets to come out with a winning piece of work.”
In short, these fashion professionals take an emerging independent fashion designer’s goals and translate them into actual garments.
How Clothing Sample Makers Create Indie Fashion Lines
Clothing sample makers in Los Angeles offer fashion designers a few essential services that make starting a fashion brand a lot easier. For example, the prototyping process is where an L.A. clothing sample maker will take your creative designs with the assistance of a tech pack (TEG’s version of this is titled the ‘TEG Specification Sheet).
Prototyping a clothing line aims to save time and money and iron out all the kinks. The design and clothing manufacturing processes are filled with edits, revisions, and more. Prototyping is a clothing sample maker’s way of nailing down the perfect garment for your new clothing line.
The TEG International Clothing Design Process
At TEG’s Los Angeles clothing manufacturing studio, indie designers get swept up into a detailed, comprehensive process that produces results. Firstly, fashion designers meet with Jennifer Evans and her team.
What follows is an in-depth planning process involving extensive brainstorming and fashion mood board sessions. This ultimately culminates in the clothing sample maker’s schematic for success.
Using the TEG Specification Sheet outlining all of the pertinent details, edits, and revisions, the clothing sample maker gets to work crafting a fashion line. After several weeks of hard work, these professionals submit their final touches and deliver the finished garment to the fashion designer.
What Does This Mean for New Designers?
This inside look at the clothing manufacturing process is a great way to familiarize yourself with the inner workings of a production house. When choosing a clothing manufacturer to help launch a fashion brand, you need someone willing to go the extra mile. And at The Evans Group, these creative individuals are your best bet for launching your clothing line.
As the TEG team states: “To sum up, clothing sample makers are the first and last line of defense to ensure that a clothing line and various clothing samples are the best they can be. With meticulous attention to detail, creative talents, and a helpful reliance on tech page and specification sheets, a clothing sample maker in Los Angeles makes crafting clothing into a bonafide art form.”
And since fashion is such a competitive industry, choosing the right clothing manufacturer is vital to future success. And although a clothing sample maker is a severely underpaid job title relative to their immense talent, TEG does things a little differently to cover the difference.
“...at TEG, we offer full-time employment to our talented designers and sample makers in Los Angeles. We reward talent when we see it, and clothing sample makers offer some of the most stunning results in indie fashion.”
And stunning results they have. Working with thousands of both emerging and established designers (names like Guess, Cosima, Greg Lauren, and more), TEG has carved a niche in its corner of the Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles.
The bottom line? Working alongside The Evans Group and its crack team of clothing sample makers in Los Angeles guarantees results.
About The Evans Group
The Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers.
The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with raw experience and talent. And primarily for independent fashion designers to benefit from.
With talented seamstresses, creative designers, and fashion pattern drafters, TEG allows emerging designers the chance to start a clothing line unlike any other.
Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com/
The Evans Group has locations at:
1926 E. 7th Street, Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90021
303 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
You can reach The Evans Group by phone
800-916-0910 (Los Angeles)
415-324-8779 (San Francisco)
Jennifer Evans
The Evans Group
+1 800-916-0910
email us here