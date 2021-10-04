Submit Release
News Search

There were 450 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,800 in the last 365 days.

Recruiting for Good Sponsors A Sweet Day in LA The Sweetest Donut Party 10/10/10

To attend The Sweetest Donut Party Ever...Parents need to RSVP to secure a spot for their kids #asweetdayinla #thesweetestparty #appreciatetoday www.ASweetDayinLA.com

To attend The Sweetest Donut Party Ever...Parents need to RSVP to secure a spot for their kids #asweetdayinla #thesweetestparty #appreciatetoday www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job Work Remote #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Our Socially Distanced Celebrations for Talented Kids are Super Sweet RSVP Today to Earn a Spot for Your Kid #loveisatreat #thesweetestkids www.LoveisaTreat.com

Our Socially Distanced Celebrations for Talented Kids are Super Sweet RSVP Today to Earn a Spot for Your Kid #loveisatreat #thesweetestkids www.LoveisaTreat.com

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring socially distanced parties for talented kids in LA; requiring RSVP to attend donut party on 10/10 at 10 am.

Attend A Sweet Day in LA... The Sweetest Party Ever to Appreciate Today!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency helping companies find talented tech professionals; generates proceeds to create and fund The Sweetest Gigs, Creative Community Gigs, and Sweet Parties for Talented Kids.

Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA, The Sweetest Donut Party Ever on October 10 at 10 am.

How to Attend The Sweetest Party?

1. Party appropriate for Kindergarten, Elementary, and Middle School students (accompanied by a Sweet Parent).

2. Parents need to RSVP to Learn Secret Location of LA’s Sweetest Donut Party and secure a spot for their kid to enjoy the most fun fulfilling experience on 10/10 at 10am.

3. Kids need to bring a drawing of their parent at work to earn sweet treat (Enjoy LA's Best Donuts).

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Attend A Sweet Day in LA...The Sweetest Party Ever to Appreciate Today!"

About

On 10-10 at 10am Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the 1st of many...A Sweet Day in LA...The Sweetest Party...Appreciate Today! Parents need to RSVP to secure learn location of party, and secure a spot for their kid to enjoy the most fun fulfilling experience. Kids use their creative talent to earn LA's Best Treats (Donuts this week) to learn more visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com

This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Parties Celebrating Talented Kids and Rewarding LA's Best Sweets Every Weekend in October, November, and December.

Parents need to RSVP with Sara@RecruitingforGood.com to guarantee entry into party so your talented kid can earn a sweet treat (kids bring a drawing of their parent at work). To learn more visit www.LoveisaTreat.com.

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Recruiting for Good Sponsors A Sweet Day in LA The Sweetest Donut Party 10/10/10

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.