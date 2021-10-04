Recruiting for Good Sponsors A Sweet Day in LA The Sweetest Donut Party 10/10/10
Staffing Agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring socially distanced parties for talented kids in LA; requiring RSVP to attend donut party on 10/10 at 10 am.
How to Attend The Sweetest Party?
1. Party appropriate for Kindergarten, Elementary, and Middle School students (accompanied by a Sweet Parent).
2. Parents need to RSVP to Learn Secret Location of LA’s Sweetest Donut Party and secure a spot for their kid to enjoy the most fun fulfilling experience on 10/10 at 10am.
3. Kids need to bring a drawing of their parent at work to earn sweet treat (Enjoy LA's Best Donuts).
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "Attend A Sweet Day in LA...The Sweetest Party Ever to Appreciate Today!"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #workremote #earnwhatyoudeserve #appreciatetoday #makepositiveimpact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
