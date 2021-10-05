Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,654 in the last 365 days.

Evestia Financial brings institutional-quality investing to the masses.

https://www.evestial.com

Smart Investing Made Easy. Institutional-quality investment management with an automated, digital experience.

Evestia uses innovative technology to deliver intuitional-quality investing to the masses.”
— Rick Jaster
LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evestia Financial, a FinTech startup located in Utah’s “Silicon Slopes,” celebrates its grand opening, Monday October 5, 2021. Evestia delivers online wealth management for retail investors using innovative technology, commission free trading, and fractional shares to bring high-quality investing to the masses.

About Evestia Financial
Founded in 2021, Evestia Financial founder, Rick Jaster, CFA, realized his dream of helping others gain financial freedom with innovative technology, commission free trading, and fractional share investing to bring high-quality investing to the masses at a fraction of the price. For more information, please visit www.evestia.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Evestia Financial to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Rick Jaster
Evestia Financial
+1 801-960-3228
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Evestia Financial brings institutional-quality investing to the masses.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.