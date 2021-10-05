Evestia Financial brings institutional-quality investing to the masses.
Evestia uses innovative technology to deliver intuitional-quality investing to the masses.”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evestia Financial, a FinTech startup located in Utah’s “Silicon Slopes,” celebrates its grand opening, Monday October 5, 2021. Evestia delivers online wealth management for retail investors using innovative technology, commission free trading, and fractional shares to bring high-quality investing to the masses.
About Evestia Financial
Founded in 2021, Evestia Financial founder, Rick Jaster, CFA, realized his dream of helping others gain financial freedom with innovative technology, commission free trading, and fractional share investing to bring high-quality investing to the masses at a fraction of the price. For more information, please visit www.evestia.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Evestia Financial to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
