Carmen Sol to Launch a Collection of Sunglasses for the Holidays 2021

One of the nation’s leading chic, eco-conscious, and affordable lifestyle brands is slated to release a new collection of sunglasses during the holidays.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Carmen Sol today announced that it is launching a collection of sunglasses starting with the holiday 2021.

“We are very excited about this,” said Sebastiano Di Bari, president and spokesperson for Carmen Sol. "We are adding more categories of accessories to our line to satisfy what our customer need while on vacation. After 20 years of operating our own stores inside Casa de Campo and other top Resorts of the Caribbean, we know exactly what customers are looking for the resort living. And sunglasses are definitely an important product in our opinion"

Designed in New York and made in Italy, Carmen Sol is a resort-inspired, affordable luxury brand with an eco-chic point of view. All accessories in the collection are made of recyclable, rose-scented jelly material in a variety of vivid hues.

Di Bari explained that Carmel Sol, which is a member of the National Accessories Association, and the National Shoes Association, will launch a new collection of sunglasses that are 100 percent made in Italy, made with recyclable material, and is inspired to the colorful jelly lines.

“We will have two styles in a variety of colors,” Di Bari revealed before adding, “This Limited Edition of collection of sunglasses will be equipped with recyclable stainless steel, handmade in Italy, and comes in recyclable packaging.”

The launching of Carmen Sol’s new collection of sunglasses, starting with the holiday 2021, comes on the heels of the company recently launching its new collection of canvas vegan bags. Its new collection of vegan canvas bags includes the Roma Canvas Large Tote; Capri Canvas Mid Tote; Venezia Canvas Mini Tote (https://carmensol.com/collections/favorites/products/venezia-canvas-mini-tote), and the Firenze Canvas Pochette (https://carmensol.com/collections/favorites/products/firenze-canvas-pochette).

The sunglasses will be launched in a private event in New York in December of this year and will be unveiled with a special dedicated campaign to be shot in New York by the international photographer Maurizio Bacci.

For more information, please visit https://carmensol.com/pages/about-us.

About Carmen Sol

Chic, eco-conscious, and affordable, Carmen Sol is reinventing the jelly as a lifestyle brand.

Designed in New York City and made in Italy, all accessories are made of pure jelly material rose scented. The collection includes jelly shoes, jelly handbags, and other jelly accessories in 15 vivid colors with eco-friendly packaging.

