Closure on State Route 66 Between Kiskimere Road and Industrial Park Road Begins October 12

Armstrong County, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a road closure on State Route 66 between Kiskimere Road and Industrial Park Road in Armstrong County October 12 through October 15.

The closure will allow crews to replace a failed cross pipe.  To detour, motorists should travel State Route 66 (Armstrong County) to State Route 56 (Westmoreland County)/PA War Veterans Memorial Highway to State Route 4093 (Westmoreland County)/Leechburg Hill Road to State Route 66 (Armstrong County).

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

