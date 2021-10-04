Contract Awarded for 12th Street Corridor Project in the City of Erie

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) northwest region District 1 announced today a $8.7 million contract has been awarded for improvements at 22 intersections along 12th Street (Route 5) from the Interstate 79 Exit to Route 290 (Bayfront Connector) in the City of Erie, Erie County.

“This investment along 12th Street will improve pedestrian and vehicle safety and congestion not only during the upcoming Bayfront Parkway Project, but for years to come. The project focuses on making 12th Street a preferred route for commuters and residents and bring more traffic to the business corridor,” said District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E.

The project includes improvements along 6.5 miles of 12th Street, including 120 new poles, improved traffic detection systems and signal coordination, and upgraded pedestrian features and curb ramps throughout the corridor.

Complete signal replacements will be done at the following intersections with East and West 12th Street:

Weschler Avenue;

Raspberry Street;

Cascade Street;

Plum Street;

Liberty Street;

Cherry Street;

Chestnut Street;

Myrtle Street;

Sassafras Street;

Peach Street;

State Street;

French Street;

Holland Street;

German Street;

Parade Street;

Wallace Street;

Ash Street;

Reed Street; and

Wayne Street.

Modifications, including retimings, will be done at the following intersections with West 12th Street:

This project also includes the installation of two electronic message boards, one near the I-79 off ramp for 12th Street and the other at the intersection of 12th Street and Route 290. The large signs, known as ITS boards, will be used to alert motorist of travel times to key destinations, as well as crash and weather-related incidents.

Onsite work is expected to start in April 2022 and to be completed in November 2022.

Power Contracting Company of Carnegie, PA is the contractor. The contract cost is $8,749,999, which is being paid entirely with federal funds.

Information on the 12th Street Corridor Project is also available online at www.penndot.gov/District1.

The work is being done as a supplemental project to the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project, which is expected to get underway next year. The 12th Street upgrades will allow for safer and more efficient traffic flow through that area, which will be used as a detour during different portions of the Bayfront project. It will also improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Bayfront Parkway project is focused on improving pedestrian, bicycle, and traffic access at Sassafras Street Extension, State Street, and Holland Street. Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

