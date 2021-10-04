Emerging Industry Professionals to Bring the Best in Canna Tech to Missouri
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Emerging Industry Professionals from Nov. 17-18, 2021 at the St. Charles Convention Center in St. Charles, MO as the best Canna Tech experts from across the nation converge on our exhibition floor.
You will not want to miss your opportunity to claim your corner of this emerging $200 million market. From the latest in grow lights and extraction technology all the way to legal services and more, our exhibitors and speakers offer quality products and expert advice to make your cannabusiness successful in this market.
“The Missouri Medical Cannabis sales continue to grow rapidly with new dispensaries opening up and over 135,000 patients and caregivers licensed,” Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions, said. “This trend will likely reach or surpass the $200 million in sales predicted.”
With a large exhibition floor, educational seminars, and ample networking opportunities including a networking mixer on the first night, attendees will have everything they need to succeed in Missouri’s emerging Canna Tech industry at their fingertips.
Seminars - We will have seminars featuring many of the industry's top leaders speaking on topics from regulation and compliance to cultivating and harvesting, all the way through retail, marketing, and taxation.
We are proud to announce Lyndall Fraker, Director for the Section of Medical Marijuana Regulation with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, will be presenting a special session at 3 p.m. on Nov. 17th which covers Missouri’s medical marijuana program from its beginning to current status in patient services, facility licensing, compliance, and more.
Some other speakers to watch for include:
● The Future Nutrient Demand of the Cannabis Industry - Mark Dahl, Green Soil Solutions
● How to Attract Investors with Upside on Convertible Debt - Tom Howard, Collateral Base
● Cannabis & Chemicals: Supply Chain Troubles & Tips - Brandon Bahr, Simple Solvents (a Ceres 14 Company)
“Our seminars are educationally based to deliver the audience knowledge on everything from compliance and regulations to growing and marketing,” Wynn said.
Do you have expertise and experience in a critical Canna Tech topic? Would you like to be a speaker at our expo? Apply here: https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.
Networking Opportunities - Outside of the expansive exhibition floor, our networking mixer offered on the first night of the expo provides exhibitors and attendees alike the chance to make real connections that lead to better business.
Mingle with hundreds of the industry’s professionals in an informal meet and greet setting with admission including an open bar and appetizers.
“The networking mixers allow industry professionals an opportunity to make new business contacts and mingle in a relaxed environment,” Wynn said.
Unable to attend our Missouri expo? Consider one of the other dates in our 2021/2022 Series:
● Oklahoma Expo – February 23-24, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
● Mid Michigan (Flagship Expo) – April 20-21. 2022 (420) in Mt. Pleasant, MI
● Tri-State Expo - June 14-15, 2021 in Atlantic City, NJ
● Green Energy Emerging Market Expo – August 4-5, 2022 in the Chicago Metro
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://emergingindustryprofessionals.com/canna-tech/missouri-canna-tech-expo/.
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of EIA. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables the Emerging Industry Association (EIA) to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets.
Jennifer Wynn
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of EIA. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables the Emerging Industry Association (EIA) to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets.
