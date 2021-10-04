More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Crisp County

Crisp County, GA (October 4, 2021) – On Sunday, October 3, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary investigation indicates CCSO deputies responded to multiple 911 calls about a man with a handgun on I-75 Southbound near mile marker 91 in Crisp County. Deputies encountered a man walking along the interstate in and out of traffic, causing a traffic jam. A CCSO deputy attempted to talk to the man to determine what was going on. The man then fired at the deputy with a handgun. The deputy returned fire, striking the man. The man was airlifted to a trauma center in Macon for treatment. No officers were injured during this incident.

GBI agents are seeking to interview additional witnesses of the incident that have not been identified at this point. Agents have also learned the man is suspected of assaulting and robbing a passerby who stopped to offer him assistance prior to the 911 calls. Other motorists may have been assaulted at that time. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Americus Office at (229) 931-2439 or the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.